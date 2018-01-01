Makers Laboratories Ltd

Makers Laboratores Limited (MLL) was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra and Commenced Business from 21st Jul'84. The Company was promoted by Satish Kumar Gupta and Naval Tated. MML is in the business of Manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations and drug intermediates. Makers Drugs & Food Products Ltd. (MDFP) was amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April 1993. As per terms o...> More