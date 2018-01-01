JUST IN
Makers Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 506919 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE987A01010
BSE LIVE 14:31 | 12 Mar 79.50 2.10
(2.71%)
OPEN

79.00

 HIGH

83.00

 LOW

79.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Makers Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Makers Laboratories Ltd.

Makers Laboratories Ltd

Makers Laboratores Limited (MLL) was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra and Commenced Business from 21st Jul'84. The Company was promoted by Satish Kumar Gupta and Naval Tated. MML is in the business of Manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations and drug intermediates. Makers Drugs & Food Products Ltd. (MDFP) was amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April 1993. As per terms o...> More

Makers Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.29
Book Value / Share () [*S] 68.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Makers Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.05 13.26 5.96
Other Income 0.48 0.39 23.08
Total Income 14.53 13.65 6.45
Total Expenses 12.82 11.98 7.01
Operating Profit 1.71 1.67 2.4
Net Profit 0.61 1.09 -44.04
Equity Capital 4.92 4.92 -
Makers Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Transchem 33.90 -1.74 41.49
Medico Remedies 98.95 2.01 41.06
Smruthi Organic 103.00 -2.83 39.35
Makers Labs. 79.50 2.71 39.11
Shree Ganesh Rem 43.00 0.00 38.57
Panch.Organics 76.00 3.12 38.15
Laurel Organics 51.55 0.00 38.10
Makers Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.91
Makers Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.57% NA 0.08% -0.85%
1 Month -11.47% NA -1.54% -0.82%
3 Month -15.25% NA 1.64% 1.01%
6 Month 3.05% NA 5.02% 4.37%
1 Year -20.46% NA 16.67% 16.15%
3 Year 94.38% NA 16.74% 18.41%

Makers Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 79.00
83.00
Week Low/High 66.30
83.00
Month Low/High 66.30
91.00
YEAR Low/High 66.30
144.00
All TIME Low/High 3.37
144.00

