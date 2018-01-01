You are here » Home
» Company
» Makers Laboratories Ltd
Makers Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 506919
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE987A01010
|
BSE
LIVE
14:31 | 12 Mar
|
79.50
|
2.10
(2.71%)
|
OPEN
79.00
|
HIGH
83.00
|
LOW
79.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Makers Laboratories Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|79.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|77.40
|VOLUME
|1535
|52-Week high
|144.00
|52-Week low
|66.30
|P/E
|15.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39
|Buy Price
|79.50
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|80.00
|Sell Qty
|101.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|79.00
|CLOSE
|77.40
|VOLUME
|1535
|52-Week high
|144.00
|52-Week low
|66.30
|P/E
|15.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39
|Buy Price
|79.50
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|80.00
|Sell Qty
|101.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39.11
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Makers Laboratories Ltd.
Makers Laboratories Ltd
Makers Laboratores Limited (MLL) was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra and Commenced Business from 21st Jul'84. The Company was promoted by Satish Kumar Gupta and Naval Tated. MML is in the business of Manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations and drug intermediates.
Makers Drugs & Food Products Ltd. (MDFP) was amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April 1993. As per terms o...> More
Makers Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Makers Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Makers Laboratories Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.05
|13.26
|5.96
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.39
|23.08
|Total Income
|14.53
|13.65
|6.45
|Total Expenses
|12.82
|11.98
|7.01
|Operating Profit
|1.71
|1.67
|2.4
|Net Profit
|0.61
|1.09
|-44.04
|Equity Capital
|4.92
|4.92
| -
Makers Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Makers Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Makers Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.57%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-11.47%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-15.25%
|NA
|1.64%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|3.05%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-20.46%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|94.38%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.41%
Makers Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|79.00
|
|83.00
|Week Low/High
|66.30
|
|83.00
|Month Low/High
|66.30
|
|91.00
|YEAR Low/High
|66.30
|
|144.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.37
|
|144.00
Quick Links for Makers Laboratories: