Malabar Trading Company Ltd.
|BSE: 501473
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE438D01018
|
BSE
LIVE
15:14 | 04 Feb
|
Malabar Trading Company Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Malabar Trading Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.53
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|3.36
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|28.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.36
|Sell Qty
|1106.00
|OPEN
|3.36
|CLOSE
|3.53
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|3.36
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|28.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.36
|Sell Qty
|1106.00
About Malabar Trading Company Ltd.
Malabar Trading Company Ltd
Malabar Trading Company Limited engages in the distribution of teas in India. It offers various tea products, including single estate teas, signature chai spice blends, and herbal tisanes. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Malabar Trading Company was established in the year 1994. The company is primarily an online tea store offering a wide range selection of premium single estate loose lea...> More
Malabar Trading Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Malabar Trading Company Ltd - Financial Results
Malabar Trading Company Ltd - Peer Group
Malabar Trading Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Malabar Trading Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|-94.47%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.36%
Malabar Trading Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.36
|
|3.36
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.36
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.36
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.36
|All TIME Low/High
|1.36
|
|352.00
Quick Links for Malabar Trading Company: