Malabar Trading Company Ltd.

BSE: 501473 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE438D01018
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 04 Feb Malabar Trading Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Malabar Trading Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.36
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 5000
52-Week high 3.36
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 28.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.36
Sell Qty 1106.00
About Malabar Trading Company Ltd.

Malabar Trading Company Ltd

Malabar Trading Company Limited engages in the distribution of teas in India. It offers various tea products, including single estate teas, signature chai spice blends, and herbal tisanes. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Malabar Trading Company was established in the year 1994. The company is primarily an online tea store offering a wide range selection of premium single estate loose lea...> More

Malabar Trading Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Aug 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Malabar Trading Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 20.09 20.09 -
Malabar Trading Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tokyo Finance 9.88 -5.00 6.89
Adharshila Cap. 12.50 25.00 6.88
Odyssey Corpn. 1.73 4.85 6.82
Malabar Trading 3.36 -4.82 6.75
Gowra Leasing 22.50 0.00 6.75
Photon Capital 44.10 0.00 6.66
Skyline Ventures 21.50 1.90 6.66
Malabar Trading Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 41.31
Malabar Trading Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.90%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.87%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.96%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.32%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 16.10%
3 Year -94.47% NA 16.70% 18.36%

Malabar Trading Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.36
3.36
Week Low/High 0.00
3.36
Month Low/High 0.00
3.36
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.36
All TIME Low/High 1.36
352.00

