Malabar Trading Company Ltd.
|BSE: 501473
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE438D01018
|
BSE
15:14 | 04 Feb
|
Malabar Trading Company Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Malabar Trading Company Ltd
|OPEN
|3.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.53
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|3.36
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|28.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.36
|Sell Qty
|1106.00
|OPEN
|3.36
|CLOSE
|3.53
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|3.36
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|28.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.36
|Sell Qty
|1106.00
Malabar Trading Company Ltd. (MALABARTRADING) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|16-08-2017
|Book Closure
|19-09-2017
|25-09-2017
|Annual General Meeting
|29-08-2016
|Book Closure
|24-09-2016
|30-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|31-08-2015
|Book Closure
|21-09-2015
|28-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|28-08-2014
|Book Closure
|20-09-2014
|27-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|01-10-2012
|Book Closure
|16-11-2012
|20-11-2012
|A.G.M. & Rs.0.1000 per share(1%)Dividend
|16-08-2011
|Book Closure
|25-08-2011
|
|Bonus issue
|17-05-2011
|Book Closure
|14-06-2011
|16-06-2011
|Rs.0.10 per share(1%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|16-05-2011
|Book Closure
|14-06-2011
|16-06-2011
|A.G.M.
|14-09-2010
|Book Closure
|28-09-2010
|30-09-2010
|A.G.M. & Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend
|01-07-2009
|Book Closure
|28-07-2009
|30-07-2009
|A.G.M. & Rs.0.70 per share(7%)Dividend
