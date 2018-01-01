JUST IN
Malabar Trading Company Ltd.

BSE: 501473 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE438D01018
BSE 15:14 | 04 Feb Malabar Trading Company Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Malabar Trading Company Ltd
OPEN 3.36
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 5000
52-Week high 3.36
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 28.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.36
Sell Qty 1106.00
Malabar Trading Company Ltd. (MALABARTRADING) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
16-08-2017 Book Closure 19-09-2017 25-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
29-08-2016 Book Closure 24-09-2016 30-09-2016 A.G.M.
31-08-2015 Book Closure 21-09-2015 28-09-2015 A.G.M.
28-08-2014 Book Closure 20-09-2014 27-09-2014 A.G.M.
01-10-2012 Book Closure 16-11-2012 20-11-2012 A.G.M. & Rs.0.1000 per share(1%)Dividend
16-08-2011 Book Closure 25-08-2011 Bonus issue
17-05-2011 Book Closure 14-06-2011 16-06-2011 Rs.0.10 per share(1%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
16-05-2011 Book Closure 14-06-2011 16-06-2011 A.G.M.
14-09-2010 Book Closure 28-09-2010 30-09-2010 A.G.M. & Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend
01-07-2009 Book Closure 28-07-2009 30-07-2009 A.G.M. & Rs.0.70 per share(7%)Dividend

