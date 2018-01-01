You are here » Home » » Malanpur Steel Ltd
Malanpur Steel Ltd.
Malanpur Steel Ltd. (HINDEVELOP) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|1999
|1998
|1997
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|480.91
|540.31
|581.33
|Excise Duty
|36.28
|37.47
|40.43
|Net Sales
|444.63
|502.84
|540.90
|Other Income
|13.26
|11.38
|26.77
|Stock Adjustments
|12.76
|2.79
|-3.31
|Total Income
|470.65
|517.01
|564.36
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|193.36
|204.33
|239.32
|Power & Fuel Cost
|43.47
|48.08
|46.23
|Employee Cost
|68.51
|74.58
|56.14
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|56.39
|70.45
|75.60
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|31.10
|33.19
|36.12
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|13.52
|13.22
|14.03
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|406.35
|443.85
|467.44
|Operating Profit
|64.30
|73.16
|96.92
|Interest
|24.45
|26.33
|28.39
|Gross Profit
|39.85
|46.83
|68.53
|Depreciation
|40.54
|40.57
|40.27
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.69
|6.26
|28.26
|Tax
|0.00
|0.66
|4.77
|Net Profit
|-0.69
|5.60
|23.49
