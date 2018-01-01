JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Malanpur Steel Ltd

Malanpur Steel Ltd.

BSE: 500448 Sector: Others
NSE: HINDEVELOP ISIN Code: INE550A01016
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Malanpur Steel Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Malanpur Steel Ltd
Filter:

Malanpur Steel Ltd. (HINDEVELOP) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 1999 1998 1997
Income
Sales Turnover 480.91 540.31 581.33
Excise Duty 36.28 37.47 40.43
Net Sales 444.63 502.84 540.90
Other Income 13.26 11.38 26.77
Stock Adjustments 12.76 2.79 -3.31
Total Income 470.65 517.01 564.36
Expenditure
Raw Materials 193.36 204.33 239.32
Power & Fuel Cost 43.47 48.08 46.23
Employee Cost 68.51 74.58 56.14
Other Manufacturing Expenses 56.39 70.45 75.60
Selling and Administration Expenses 31.10 33.19 36.12
Miscellaneous Expenses 13.52 13.22 14.03
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 406.35 443.85 467.44
Operating Profit 64.30 73.16 96.92
Interest 24.45 26.33 28.39
Gross Profit 39.85 46.83 68.53
Depreciation 40.54 40.57 40.27
Profit Before Tax -0.69 6.26 28.26
Tax 0.00 0.66 4.77
Net Profit -0.69 5.60 23.49
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Malanpur Steel: