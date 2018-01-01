Malanpur Steel Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '05
|Mar '05
|Sep '04
|Sep '00
|Mar '00
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.36
|0.00
|0.13
|206.56
|Other Income
|10.16
|0.20
|0.00
|0.00
|6.95
|Total Income
|10.16
|0.56
|0.00
|0.13
|213.51
|Total Expenditure
|0.31
|0.50
|0.32
|1.61
|196.27
|Operating Profit
|9.85
|0.06
|-0.32
|-1.48
|17.24
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|25.30
|44.72
|Gross Profit
|9.84
|0.06
|-0.32
|-26.78
|-27.48
|Depreciation
|13.35
|12.32
|13.49
|13.51
|19.60
|PBT
|-3.51
|-12.26
|-13.81
|-40.29
|-47.08
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-3.51
|-12.26
|-13.81
|-40.29
|-47.08
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-3.51
|-12.26
|-13.81
|-40.29
|-47.08
|Equity Share Capital
|86.71
|86.71
|86.71
|86.71
|111.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|8.67
|0
|8.67
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|100.00
|0.00
|100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.