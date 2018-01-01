JUST IN
Malanpur Steel Ltd.

BSE: 500448 Sector: Others
NSE: HINDEVELOP ISIN Code: INE550A01016
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Malanpur Steel Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Malanpur Steel Ltd
Malanpur Steel Ltd. (HINDEVELOP) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '05 Mar '05 Sep '04 Sep '00 Mar '00
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.36 0.00 0.13 206.56
Other Income 10.16 0.20 0.00 0.00 6.95
Total Income 10.16 0.56 0.00 0.13 213.51
Total Expenditure 0.31 0.50 0.32 1.61 196.27
Operating Profit 9.85 0.06 -0.32 -1.48 17.24
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00 25.30 44.72
Gross Profit 9.84 0.06 -0.32 -26.78 -27.48
Depreciation 13.35 12.32 13.49 13.51 19.60
PBT -3.51 -12.26 -13.81 -40.29 -47.08
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -3.51 -12.26 -13.81 -40.29 -47.08
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -3.51 -12.26 -13.81 -40.29 -47.08
Equity Share Capital 86.71 86.71 86.71 86.71 111.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 8.67 0 8.67 0 0
Share Holding (%) 100.00 0.00 100.00 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
