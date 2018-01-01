You are here » Home » » Mallcom (India) Ltd
Mallcom (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 539400
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE389C01015
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|294.00
|
4.00
(1.38%)
|
OPEN
272.50
|
HIGH
294.00
|
LOW
272.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mallcom (India) Ltd
|OPEN
|272.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|290.00
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|361.90
|52-Week low
|174.00
|P/E
|20.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|183
|Buy Price
|272.30
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|294.00
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|183
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|272.50
|CLOSE
|290.00
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|361.90
|52-Week low
|174.00
|P/E
|20.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|183
|Buy Price
|272.30
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|294.00
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|183.46
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Mallcom (India) Ltd. (MALLCOMINDIA) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|6.24
|6.24
|6.24
|Reserves
|59.70
|50.40
|44.27
|Total Shareholders Funds
|65.94
|56.64
|50.51
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|45.28
|Unsecured Loans
|45.34
|50.03
|1.59
|Total Debt
|45.34
|50.03
|46.87
|Total Liabilities
|111.28
|106.67
|97.38
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|69.56
|64.64
|54.84
|Capital Work in Progress
|1.29
|2.09
|4.97
|Investments
|12.23
|5.89
|6.46
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|45.89
|49.44
|43.32
|Sundry Debtors
|31.18
|33.34
|28.74
|Cash and Bank
|1.41
|1.22
|0.86
|Loans and Advances
|28.40
|23.77
|34.13
|Total Current Assets
|106.88
|107.77
|107.05
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|38.03
|35.72
|42.92
|Provisions
|0.34
|2.01
|1.29
|Net Current Assets
|68.51
|70.04
|62.84
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|111.26
|106.69
|97.40
Quick Links for Mallcom (India):
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices