Mallcom (India) Ltd.

BSE: 539400 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE389C01015
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 294.00 4.00
(1.38%)
OPEN

272.50

 HIGH

294.00

 LOW

272.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mallcom (India) Ltd
Mallcom (India) Ltd. (MALLCOMINDIA) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 6.24 6.24 6.24
Reserves 59.70 50.40 44.27
Total Shareholders Funds 65.94 56.64 50.51
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 45.28
Unsecured Loans 45.34 50.03 1.59
Total Debt 45.34 50.03 46.87
Total Liabilities 111.28 106.67 97.38
Application of Funds
Gross Block 69.56 64.64 54.84
Capital Work in Progress 1.29 2.09 4.97
Investments 12.23 5.89 6.46
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 45.89 49.44 43.32
Sundry Debtors 31.18 33.34 28.74
Cash and Bank 1.41 1.22 0.86
Loans and Advances 28.40 23.77 34.13
Total Current Assets 106.88 107.77 107.05
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 38.03 35.72 42.92
Provisions 0.34 2.01 1.29
Net Current Assets 68.51 70.04 62.84
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 111.26 106.69 97.40
