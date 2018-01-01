You are here » Home » » Mallcom (India) Ltd
Mallcom (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 539400
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE389C01015
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|294.00
|
4.00
(1.38%)
|
OPEN
272.50
|
HIGH
294.00
|
LOW
272.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mallcom (India) Ltd
|OPEN
|272.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|290.00
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|361.90
|52-Week low
|174.00
|P/E
|20.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|183
|Buy Price
|272.30
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|294.00
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|183
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|272.50
|CLOSE
|290.00
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|361.90
|52-Week low
|174.00
|P/E
|20.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|183
|Buy Price
|272.30
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|294.00
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|183.46
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Mallcom (India) Ltd. (MALLCOMINDIA) - Net Sales
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Sales (Rs crore)
|UltraTech Cem.
|4177.25
|94.20
|2.31
|23891.43
|Ruchi Soya Inds.
|16.90
|-0.15
|-0.88
|18526.90
|ACC
|1563.45
|29.35
|1.91
|11158.34
|Grasim Inds
|1105.90
|5.10
|0.46
|10345.65
|Ambuja Cem.
|240.55
|5.45
|2.32
|9267.82
|Shree Cement
|16187.50
|163.60
|1.02
|8429.16
|Alok Inds.
|3.04
|0.14
|4.83
|8129.68
|Century Textiles
|1187.00
|54.50
|4.81
|7899.29
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|144.90
|1.45
|1.01
|6602.86
|Tata Chemicals
|690.85
|3.80
|0.55
|6228.44
|Arvind Ltd
|402.20
|12.70
|3.26
|5941.35
|Vardhman Textile
|1328.25
|15.65
|1.19
|5727.77
|Welspun India
|60.65
|-0.35
|-0.57
|5639.33
|BASF India
|2086.40
|29.20
|1.42
|5079.81
|India Cements
|149.45
|4.50
|3.10
|5079.16
|Prism Cement
|116.40
|0.50
|0.43
|5019.57
|Pidilite Inds.
|890.45
|12.55
|1.43
|4865.37
|Trident
|67.70
|0.70
|1.04
|4686.59
|Supreme Inds.
|1184.40
|-6.45
|-0.54
|4461.77
|J K Cements
|1003.85
|-2.70
|-0.27
|4420.71
Quick Links for Mallcom (India):
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices