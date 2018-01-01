JUST IN
Mallcom (India) Ltd.

BSE: 539400 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE389C01015
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 294.00 4.00
(1.38%)
OPEN

272.50

 HIGH

294.00

 LOW

272.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mallcom (India) Ltd
OPEN 272.50
CLOSE 290.00
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 361.90
52-Week low 174.00
P/E 20.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 183
Buy Price 272.30
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 294.00
Sell Qty 7.00

Mallcom (India) Ltd. (MALLCOMINDIA) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 94.20 2.31 23891.43
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.90 -0.15 -0.88 18526.90
ACC 1563.45 29.35 1.91 11158.34
Grasim Inds 1105.90 5.10 0.46 10345.65
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 5.45 2.32 9267.82
Shree Cement 16187.50 163.60 1.02 8429.16
Alok Inds. 3.04 0.14 4.83 8129.68
Century Textiles 1187.00 54.50 4.81 7899.29
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 1.45 1.01 6602.86
Tata Chemicals 690.85 3.80 0.55 6228.44
Arvind Ltd 402.20 12.70 3.26 5941.35
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 15.65 1.19 5727.77
Welspun India 60.65 -0.35 -0.57 5639.33
BASF India 2086.40 29.20 1.42 5079.81
India Cements 149.45 4.50 3.10 5079.16
Prism Cement 116.40 0.50 0.43 5019.57
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 12.55 1.43 4865.37
Trident 67.70 0.70 1.04 4686.59
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -6.45 -0.54 4461.77
J K Cements 1003.85 -2.70 -0.27 4420.71
