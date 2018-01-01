You are here » Home » » Malu Paper Mills Ltd
|BSE: 532728
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MALUPAPER
|ISIN Code: INE383H01017
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|34.20
|
1.40
(4.27%)
|
OPEN
33.55
|
HIGH
34.20
|
LOW
32.65
|NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|34.15
|
1.45
(4.43%)
|
OPEN
32.70
|
HIGH
34.30
|
LOW
32.70
Malu Paper Mills Ltd. (MALUPAPER) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|532728
|NSE Code
|MALUPAPER
|BSE Group
|B
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
