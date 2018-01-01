JUST IN
Malu Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 532728 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MALUPAPER ISIN Code: INE383H01017
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 34.20 1.40
(4.27%)
OPEN

33.55

 HIGH

34.20

 LOW

32.65
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 34.15 1.45
(4.43%)
OPEN

32.70

 HIGH

34.30

 LOW

32.70
Malu Paper Mills Ltd. (MALUPAPER) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 532728
NSE Code MALUPAPER
BSE Group B
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

