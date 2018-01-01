You are here » Home
Malvica Engineering Ltd.
BSE: 532048
Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE008D01019
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Malvica Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Malvica Engineering Ltd
Malvica Engineering Ltd. (MALVICAENGG) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2004
|Sep-2004
|Jun-2004
|Mar-2004
|Dec-2003
|Revenue
|0.26
|0.17
|0.20
|0.35
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.06
|Total Income
|0.28
|0.17
|0.20
|0.36
|0.49
|Expenditure
|0.40
|0.26
|0.24
|0.46
|0.38
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-0.10
|0.11
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-0.10
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|PBT
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.11
|0.10
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.11
|0.10
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
