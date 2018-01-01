JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Malvica Engineering Ltd

Malvica Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 532048 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE008D01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Malvica Engineering Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Malvica Engineering Ltd
Filter:

Malvica Engineering Ltd. (MALVICAENGG) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2004 Sep-2004 Jun-2004 Mar-2004 Dec-2003
Revenue 0.26 0.17 0.20 0.35 0.43
Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.06
Total Income 0.28 0.17 0.20 0.36 0.49
Expenditure 0.40 0.26 0.24 0.46 0.38
Operating Profit -0.12 -0.09 -0.04 -0.10 0.11
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT -0.12 -0.09 -0.04 -0.10 0.11
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
PBT -0.13 -0.10 -0.05 -0.11 0.10
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.13 -0.10 -0.05 -0.11 0.10
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Malvica Engineering: