Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 502995
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MALWACOTT
|ISIN Code: INE272B01015
|
BSE
15:03 | 12 Mar
|
4.11
|
-0.21
(-4.86%)
|
OPEN
4.11
|
HIGH
4.11
|
LOW
4.11
|
NSE
15:23 | 17 Oct
|
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd
|OPEN
|4.11
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.32
|VOLUME
|35245
|52-Week high
|11.00
|52-Week low
|3.87
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.11
|Sell Qty
|741.00
|OPEN
|4.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.00
|VOLUME
|2827
|52-Week high
|10.95
|52-Week low
|4.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|4.85
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|5.00
|Sell Qty
|129.00
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd. (MALWACOTT) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|09-09-2016
|Book Closure
|25-09-2016
|30-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|08-09-2015
|Book Closure
|27-09-2015
|29-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|09-09-2014
|Book Closure
|26-09-2014
|29-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|15-07-2013
|Book Closure
|29-08-2013
|31-08-2013
|A.G.M.
|16-07-2012
|Book Closure
|24-09-2012
|26-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|21-07-2011
|Book Closure
|24-09-2011
|26-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|11-08-2010
|Book Closure
|24-09-2010
|25-09-2010
|A.G.M.
|18-08-2009
|Book Closure
|25-09-2009
|26-09-2009
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills: