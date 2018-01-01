JUST IN
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 502995 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MALWACOTT ISIN Code: INE272B01015
BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar 4.11 -0.21
(-4.86%)
OPEN

4.11

 HIGH

4.11

 LOW

4.11
NSE 15:23 | 17 Oct Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd
OPEN 4.11
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.32
VOLUME 35245
52-Week high 11.00
52-Week low 3.87
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.11
Sell Qty 741.00
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd. (MALWACOTT) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
09-09-2016 Book Closure 25-09-2016 30-09-2016 A.G.M.
08-09-2015 Book Closure 27-09-2015 29-09-2015 A.G.M.
09-09-2014 Book Closure 26-09-2014 29-09-2014 A.G.M.
15-07-2013 Book Closure 29-08-2013 31-08-2013 A.G.M.
16-07-2012 Book Closure 24-09-2012 26-09-2012 A.G.M.
21-07-2011 Book Closure 24-09-2011 26-09-2011 A.G.M.
11-08-2010 Book Closure 24-09-2010 25-09-2010 A.G.M.
18-08-2009 Book Closure 25-09-2009 26-09-2009 A.G.M.

