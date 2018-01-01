JUST IN
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 539046 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: MANAKCOAT ISIN Code: INE830Q01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 15.20 -0.45
(-2.88%)
OPEN

16.20

 HIGH

17.00

 LOW

15.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.25 -0.50
(-3.17%)
OPEN

16.70

 HIGH

17.15

 LOW

15.20
OPEN 16.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.65
VOLUME 3154
52-Week high 25.90
52-Week low 7.52
P/E 108.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 100
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. (MANAKCOAT) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 53.24 59.36 55.31 56.36 74.74
Other Income 0.85 0.36 0.98 1.31 -0.13
Total Income 54.10 59.72 56.28 57.67 74.61
Expenditure 50.23 55.62 52.70 53.71 71.14
Operating Profit 3.87 4.11 3.59 3.95 3.47
Interest 1.72 1.62 1.10 0.91 1.02
PBDT 2.15 2.48 2.49 3.04 2.46
Depreciation 1.92 1.94 1.97 1.98 2.03
PBT 0.21 0.52 0.48 1.06 0.43
Tax 0.15 0.25 0.24 0.69 0.69
Net Profit 0.06 0.27 0.24 0.37 -0.26
EPS (Rs) 0.01 0.08 0.04 0.11 -0.04
