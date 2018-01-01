You are here » Home
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 539046
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: MANAKCOAT
|ISIN Code: INE830Q01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
15.20
|
-0.45
(-2.88%)
|
OPEN
16.20
|
HIGH
17.00
|
LOW
15.15
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
15.25
|
-0.50
(-3.17%)
|
OPEN
16.70
|
HIGH
17.15
|
LOW
15.20
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. (MANAKCOAT) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|53.24
|59.36
|55.31
|56.36
|74.74
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.36
|0.98
|1.31
|-0.13
|Total Income
|54.10
|59.72
|56.28
|57.67
|74.61
|Expenditure
|50.23
|55.62
|52.70
|53.71
|71.14
|Operating Profit
|3.87
|4.11
|3.59
|3.95
|3.47
|Interest
|1.72
|1.62
|1.10
|0.91
|1.02
|PBDT
|2.15
|2.48
|2.49
|3.04
|2.46
|Depreciation
|1.92
|1.94
|1.97
|1.98
|2.03
|PBT
|0.21
|0.52
|0.48
|1.06
|0.43
|Tax
|0.15
|0.25
|0.24
|0.69
|0.69
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.27
|0.24
|0.37
|-0.26
|EPS (Rs)
|0.01
|0.08
|0.04
|0.11
|-0.04
