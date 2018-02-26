JUST IN
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 539046 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: MANAKCOAT ISIN Code: INE830Q01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 15.20 -0.45
(-2.88%)
OPEN

16.20

 HIGH

17.00

 LOW

15.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.25 -0.50
(-3.17%)
OPEN

16.70

 HIGH

17.15

 LOW

15.20
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. (MANAKCOAT) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 16.20 17.00 15.15 15.20 3154 51
09-03-2018 15.60 16.30 15.60 15.65 4497 33
08-03-2018 15.60 16.10 13.65 15.55 11257 75
07-03-2018 16.90 16.90 15.55 15.55 9144 76
06-03-2018 17.80 18.05 16.85 16.85 1396 14
05-03-2018 17.10 17.25 16.75 17.20 5069 31
01-03-2018 17.25 17.70 17.10 17.45 2998 24
28-02-2018 16.75 17.90 16.75 17.20 2222 20
27-02-2018 18.00 18.00 17.25 17.35 6933 45
26-02-2018 18.40 19.00 18.00 18.05 7792 54
23-02-2018 18.35 18.50 17.20 18.15 13726 113
22-02-2018 15.70 18.20 15.60 16.85 41432 209
21-02-2018 16.55 16.70 15.35 16.00 9604 88
20-02-2018 15.45 17.00 15.00 16.35 52054 298
19-02-2018 16.00 16.00 14.90 15.10 17880 113
16-02-2018 16.30 17.50 15.70 15.85 11742 63
15-02-2018 17.10 17.50 15.65 16.15 26865 145
12-02-2018 16.95 17.90 16.90 17.25 24995 153
09-02-2018 17.35 17.60 16.50 17.30 16251 98
08-02-2018 18.45 19.20 17.30 18.00 19008 151
