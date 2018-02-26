You are here » Home
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 539046
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: MANAKCOAT
|ISIN Code: INE830Q01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
15.20
|
-0.45
(-2.88%)
|
OPEN
16.20
|
HIGH
17.00
|
LOW
15.15
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
15.25
|
-0.50
(-3.17%)
|
OPEN
16.70
|
HIGH
17.15
|
LOW
15.20
|OPEN
|16.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.65
|VOLUME
|3154
|52-Week high
|25.90
|52-Week low
|7.52
|P/E
|108.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|16.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|18686
|52-Week high
|25.70
|52-Week low
|7.40
|P/E
|108.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100
|Buy Price
|15.25
|Buy Qty
|686.00
|Sell Price
|15.70
|Sell Qty
|169.00
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. (MANAKCOAT) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|16.20
|17.00
|15.15
|15.20
|3154
|51
|09-03-2018
|15.60
|16.30
|15.60
|15.65
|4497
|33
|08-03-2018
|15.60
|16.10
|13.65
|15.55
|11257
|75
|07-03-2018
|16.90
|16.90
|15.55
|15.55
|9144
|76
|06-03-2018
|17.80
|18.05
|16.85
|16.85
|1396
|14
|05-03-2018
|17.10
|17.25
|16.75
|17.20
|5069
|31
|01-03-2018
|17.25
|17.70
|17.10
|17.45
|2998
|24
|28-02-2018
|16.75
|17.90
|16.75
|17.20
|2222
|20
|27-02-2018
|18.00
|18.00
|17.25
|17.35
|6933
|45
|26-02-2018
|18.40
|19.00
|18.00
|18.05
|7792
|54
|23-02-2018
|18.35
|18.50
|17.20
|18.15
|13726
|113
|22-02-2018
|15.70
|18.20
|15.60
|16.85
|41432
|209
|21-02-2018
|16.55
|16.70
|15.35
|16.00
|9604
|88
|20-02-2018
|15.45
|17.00
|15.00
|16.35
|52054
|298
|19-02-2018
|16.00
|16.00
|14.90
|15.10
|17880
|113
|16-02-2018
|16.30
|17.50
|15.70
|15.85
|11742
|63
|15-02-2018
|17.10
|17.50
|15.65
|16.15
|26865
|145
|12-02-2018
|16.95
|17.90
|16.90
|17.25
|24995
|153
|09-02-2018
|17.35
|17.60
|16.50
|17.30
|16251
|98
|08-02-2018
|18.45
|19.20
|17.30
|18.00
|19008
|151
Quick Links for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries:
