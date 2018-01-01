JUST IN
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500268 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MANALIPETC ISIN Code: INE201A01024
BSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar 34.35 -0.45
(-1.29%)
OPEN

35.55

 HIGH

35.55

 LOW

34.25
NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 34.40 -0.40
(-1.15%)
OPEN

35.75

 HIGH

35.75

 LOW

34.25
About Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'86, Manali Petrochemicals was promoted by Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation. It manufactures import-substitute chemicals like propylene oxide, propylene glycol, polyol, isocyanate and others. These chemicals are key inputs for the manufacture of polyurethane foams having wide ranging applications. Propylene glycol is extensively used in pharmaceuticals, food flavo...> More

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   591
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.93
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.80
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.44
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 162.2 138.5 17.11
Other Income 0.89 8.54 -89.58
Total Income 163.1 147.04 10.92
Total Expenses 131.73 122.86 7.22
Operating Profit 31.37 24.18 29.74
Net Profit 17.2 13.41 28.26
Equity Capital 86.03 86.03 -
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Panama Petrochem 191.70 -0.83 1159.79
Oricon Enter. 54.70 0.09 859.06
DCW 33.95 -1.59 750.30
Manali Petrochem 34.35 -1.29 590.82
Dhunseri Petro. 145.90 3.29 510.94
Agarwal Indl. 331.00 2.13 339.61
Diamines & Chem. 101.00 0.45 98.78
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.82
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 1.47
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 41.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.34
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.02% -9.83% -0.05% -0.96%
1 Month -11.13% -9.23% -1.67% -0.93%
3 Month -4.58% -6.01% 1.51% 0.89%
6 Month -4.05% -7.90% 4.88% 4.25%
1 Year -6.66% -7.15% 16.52% 16.02%
3 Year 118.79% 119.81% 16.59% 18.28%

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.25
35.55
Week Low/High 34.15
38.00
Month Low/High 34.15
40.00
YEAR Low/High 30.00
49.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
60.00

