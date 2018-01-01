You are here » Home
» Company
» Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500268
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MANALIPETC
|ISIN Code: INE201A01024
|
BSE
LIVE
13:52 | 12 Mar
|
34.35
|
-0.45
(-1.29%)
|
OPEN
35.55
|
HIGH
35.55
|
LOW
34.25
|
NSE
LIVE
13:42 | 12 Mar
|
34.40
|
-0.40
(-1.15%)
|
OPEN
35.75
|
HIGH
35.75
|
LOW
34.25
|OPEN
|35.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.80
|VOLUME
|50897
|52-Week high
|49.40
|52-Week low
|30.00
|P/E
|17.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|591
|Buy Price
|34.30
|Buy Qty
|1730.00
|Sell Price
|34.35
|Sell Qty
|56.00
|OPEN
|35.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.80
|VOLUME
|145890
|52-Week high
|49.40
|52-Week low
|30.20
|P/E
|17.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|591
|Buy Price
|34.30
|Buy Qty
|715.00
|Sell Price
|34.40
|Sell Qty
|520.00
|OPEN
|35.55
|CLOSE
|34.80
|VOLUME
|50897
|52-Week high
|49.40
|52-Week low
|30.00
|P/E
|17.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|591
|Buy Price
|34.30
|Buy Qty
|1730.00
|Sell Price
|34.35
|Sell Qty
|56.00
|OPEN
|35.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.80
|VOLUME
|145890
|52-Week high
|49.40
|52-Week low
|30.20
|P/E
|17.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|590.82
|Buy Price
|34.30
|Buy Qty
|715.00
|Sell Price
|34.40
|Sell Qty
|520.00
About Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
Incorporated in Jun.'86, Manali Petrochemicals was promoted by Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation. It manufactures import-substitute chemicals like propylene oxide, propylene glycol, polyol, isocyanate and others. These chemicals are key inputs for the manufacture of polyurethane foams having wide ranging applications. Propylene glycol is extensively used in pharmaceuticals, food flavo...> More
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|162.2
|138.5
|17.11
|Other Income
|0.89
|8.54
|-89.58
|Total Income
|163.1
|147.04
|10.92
|Total Expenses
|131.73
|122.86
|7.22
|Operating Profit
|31.37
|24.18
|29.74
|Net Profit
|17.2
|13.41
|28.26
|Equity Capital
|86.03
|86.03
| -
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.02%
|-9.83%
|-0.05%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-11.13%
|-9.23%
|-1.67%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-4.58%
|-6.01%
|1.51%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-4.05%
|-7.90%
|4.88%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|-6.66%
|-7.15%
|16.52%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|118.79%
|119.81%
|16.59%
|18.28%
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.25
|
|35.55
|Week Low/High
|34.15
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|34.15
|
|40.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.00
|
|49.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|60.00
Quick Links for Manali Petrochemicals: