Manappuram Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531213 Sector: Financials
NSE: MANAPPURAM ISIN Code: INE522D01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 104.35 1.80
(1.76%)
OPEN

104.00

 HIGH

104.95

 LOW

102.65
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 104.35 1.85
(1.80%)
OPEN

103.50

 HIGH

104.55

 LOW

102.55
OPEN 104.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 102.55
VOLUME 241906
52-Week high 126.40
52-Week low 81.50
P/E 11.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8,786
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Manappuram Finance Ltd. (MANAPPURAM) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 382.11 589.45 647.00
Net Cash From Operating Activities -283.33 -361.03 -826.54
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -27.78 -26.99 507.69
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 247.73 180.69 261.30
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -63.39 -207.34 -57.55
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 318.72 382.11 589.45
