You are here » Home
» » Manappuram Finance Ltd
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531213
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: MANAPPURAM
|ISIN Code: INE522D01027
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
104.35
|
1.80
(1.76%)
|
OPEN
104.00
|
HIGH
104.95
|
LOW
102.65
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
104.35
|
1.85
(1.80%)
|
OPEN
103.50
|
HIGH
104.55
|
LOW
102.55
|OPEN
|104.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|102.55
|VOLUME
|241906
|52-Week high
|126.40
|52-Week low
|81.50
|P/E
|11.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,786
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|103.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|102.50
|VOLUME
|2675689
|52-Week high
|126.40
|52-Week low
|82.10
|P/E
|11.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,786
|Buy Price
|104.40
|Buy Qty
|144.00
|Sell Price
|104.45
|Sell Qty
|2413.00
|OPEN
|104.00
|CLOSE
|102.55
|VOLUME
|241906
|52-Week high
|126.40
|52-Week low
|81.50
|P/E
|11.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,786
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|103.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|102.50
|VOLUME
|2675689
|52-Week high
|126.40
|52-Week low
|82.10
|P/E
|11.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8785.75
|Buy Price
|104.40
|Buy Qty
|144.00
|Sell Price
|104.45
|Sell Qty
|2413.00
Filter:
Manappuram Finance Ltd. (MANAPPURAM) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|382.11
|589.45
|647.00
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-283.33
|-361.03
|-826.54
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-27.78
|-26.99
|507.69
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|247.73
|180.69
|261.30
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-63.39
|-207.34
|-57.55
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|318.72
|382.11
|589.45
Quick Links for Manappuram Finance: