Manappuram Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531213
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: MANAPPURAM
|ISIN Code: INE522D01027
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
104.35
|
1.80
(1.76%)
|
OPEN
104.00
|
HIGH
104.95
|
LOW
102.65
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
104.35
|
1.85
(1.80%)
|
OPEN
103.50
|
HIGH
104.55
|
LOW
102.55
|OPEN
|103.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|102.50
|VOLUME
|2675689
|52-Week high
|126.40
|52-Week low
|82.10
|P/E
|11.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,786
|Buy Price
|104.40
|Buy Qty
|144.00
|Sell Price
|104.45
|Sell Qty
|2413.00
Manappuram Finance Ltd. (MANAPPURAM) - Latest News & Headlines
-
1.11 pm | 19 Jan 2018 | Business Standard
The stock moved higher to Rs 121, up 4%, bouncing back 7% from its intra-day low of Rs 113 on the National Stock Exchange.
-
3.03 pm | 8 Jan 2018 | Business Standard
Bharat Forge, Biocon, JSW Steel, Unichem Laboratories and Dabur India were among 34 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hitting their respective new high...
-
2.22 pm | 21 Dec 2017 | Business Standard
Varun Beverages, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Sun TV Network, Eveready Industries, Future Consumer, Minda Industries were too hit 52-week highs i...
