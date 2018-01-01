JUST IN
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd.

BSE: 505850 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE545L01021
BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar 3.73 0.13
(3.61%)
OPEN

3.83

 HIGH

3.83

 LOW

3.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd.

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd

Tak Machinery and Leasing Ltd manufactures wide range of lifting equipments. The main items manufactured are electric overheaad travelling cranes, hoist, bucket elevators, screw conveyors, flat conveyors, etc. In addition, the company is engaged in structural fabrication work, production of gray iron castings & leasing equipment. In 1962-63, the Company entered into a ten-year technical collabo...> More

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   72
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.69
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   2.50
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.58
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.46 2 23
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 2.46 2.08 18.27
Total Expenses 0.44 0.26 69.23
Operating Profit 2.01 1.82 10.44
Net Profit 1.01 0.9 12.22
Equity Capital 19.31 15.81 -
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tirupati Fincorp 150.00 -3.16 74.10
Blue Circle Ser. 35.85 -1.92 72.95
Avonmore Capital 30.00 -3.54 72.81
Mangal Credit 3.73 3.61 72.03
Intec Capital 39.00 2.63 71.64
Authum Invest 61.85 -0.48 71.31
Alfred Herbert 905.40 -4.76 69.72
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.82
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.03
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.08% NA 0.07% -0.89%
1 Month -6.75% NA -1.55% -0.86%
3 Month 21.50% NA 1.63% 0.97%
6 Month 86.50% NA 5.01% 4.33%
1 Year -58.32% NA 16.66% 16.11%
3 Year 12.35% NA 16.73% 18.37%

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.60
3.83
Week Low/High 3.33
4.00
Month Low/High 3.33
4.00
YEAR Low/High 1.57
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.38
10.00

