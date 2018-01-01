You are here » Home
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd.
|BSE: 505850
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE545L01021
|
BSE
LIVE
14:30 | 12 Mar
|
3.73
|
0.13
(3.61%)
|
OPEN
3.83
|
HIGH
3.83
|
LOW
3.60
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.83
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.60
|VOLUME
|121986
|52-Week high
|9.92
|52-Week low
|1.57
|P/E
|28.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|72
|Buy Price
|3.60
|Buy Qty
|35701.00
|Sell Price
|3.73
|Sell Qty
|9459.00
About Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd.
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd
Tak Machinery and Leasing Ltd manufactures wide range of lifting equipments. The main items manufactured are electric overheaad travelling cranes, hoist, bucket elevators, screw conveyors, flat conveyors, etc. In addition, the company is engaged in structural fabrication work, production of gray iron castings & leasing equipment.
In 1962-63, the Company entered into a ten-year technical collabo...
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.46
|2
|23
|Other Income
|
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|2.46
|2.08
|18.27
|Total Expenses
|0.44
|0.26
|69.23
|Operating Profit
|2.01
|1.82
|10.44
|Net Profit
|1.01
|0.9
|12.22
|Equity Capital
|19.31
|15.81
| -
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - Peer Group
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.08%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-6.75%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|21.50%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|86.50%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|-58.32%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|12.35%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.37%
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.60
|
|3.83
|Week Low/High
|3.33
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.33
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.57
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.38
|
|10.00
Quick Links for Mangal Credit & Fincorp: