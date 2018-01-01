Mangalam Cement Ltd.
|BSE: 502157
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MANGLMCEM
|ISIN Code: INE347A01017
|BSE LIVE 14:14 | 12 Mar
|322.00
|
0.15
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
326.30
|
HIGH
340.00
|
LOW
322.00
|NSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar
|322.00
|
-0.75
(-0.23%)
|
OPEN
325.00
|
HIGH
341.90
|
LOW
321.20
About Mangalam Cement Ltd.
Mangalam Cement Limited (MCL), the ISO 9001:2000, IS/ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 18001:2007 certified company was incorporated on 27th October 1976. As a B.K. Birla Group wing, the company is producing cement in 43 and 53 grades and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) using the dry process and marketing them under the brand names of Mangalam and Birla Uttam. Manufacturing units of the company namely Managa...> More
Mangalam Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|859
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.26
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|44.35
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.23
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|193.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.66
Mangalam Cement Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|291.99
|233.82
|24.88
|Other Income
|11.17
|2.62
|326.34
|Total Income
|303.16
|236.44
|28.22
|Total Expenses
|283.84
|212.51
|33.57
|Operating Profit
|19.31
|23.93
|-19.31
|Net Profit
|2.7
|5.85
|-53.85
|Equity Capital
|26.69
|26.69
|-
Mangalam Cement Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sagar Cements
|913.95
|-0.85
|1864.46
|K C P
|115.90
|-1.15
|1493.95
|NCL Inds.
|225.05
|2.74
|1017.90
|Mangalam Cement
|322.00
|0.05
|859.42
|Deccan Cements
|538.95
|-0.38
|754.53
|Udaipur Cement
|23.50
|-1.26
|693.72
|Shiva Cement
|26.45
|2.12
|515.78
Mangalam Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mangalam Cement Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|10/08
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|337
|Details
|09/09
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|350
|Details
Mangalam Cement Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.09%
|-1.83%
|0.07%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-15.78%
|-14.76%
|-1.55%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|-4.08%
|-6.56%
|1.63%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|-16.09%
|-15.13%
|5.01%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|4.12%
|2.14%
|16.66%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|11.61%
|13.30%
|16.73%
|18.37%
Mangalam Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|322.00
|
|340.00
|Week Low/High
|300.00
|
|340.00
|Month Low/High
|300.00
|
|383.00
|YEAR Low/High
|298.25
|
|480.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.10
|
|480.00
