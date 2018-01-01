JUST IN
Mangalam Cement Ltd.

BSE: 502157 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MANGLMCEM ISIN Code: INE347A01017
BSE LIVE 14:14 | 12 Mar 322.00 0.15
(0.05%)
OPEN

326.30

 HIGH

340.00

 LOW

322.00
NSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 322.00 -0.75
(-0.23%)
OPEN

325.00

 HIGH

341.90

 LOW

321.20
About Mangalam Cement Ltd.

Mangalam Cement Ltd

Mangalam Cement Limited (MCL), the ISO 9001:2000, IS/ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 18001:2007 certified company was incorporated on 27th October 1976. As a B.K. Birla Group wing, the company is producing cement in 43 and 53 grades and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) using the dry process and marketing them under the brand names of Mangalam and Birla Uttam. Manufacturing units of the company namely Managa...> More

Mangalam Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   859
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.23
Book Value / Share () [*S] 193.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Mangalam Cement Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 291.99 233.82 24.88
Other Income 11.17 2.62 326.34
Total Income 303.16 236.44 28.22
Total Expenses 283.84 212.51 33.57
Operating Profit 19.31 23.93 -19.31
Net Profit 2.7 5.85 -53.85
Equity Capital 26.69 26.69 -
Mangalam Cement Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sagar Cements 913.95 -0.85 1864.46
K C P 115.90 -1.15 1493.95
NCL Inds. 225.05 2.74 1017.90
Mangalam Cement 322.00 0.05 859.42
Deccan Cements 538.95 -0.38 754.53
Udaipur Cement 23.50 -1.26 693.72
Shiva Cement 26.45 2.12 515.78
Mangalam Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.46
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 11.57
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.87
Indian Public 36.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.96
Mangalam Cement Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
10/08 Reliance Securities Buy 337 PDF IconDetails
09/09 Dynamic Levels Buy 350 PDF IconDetails
Mangalam Cement Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.09% -1.83% 0.07% -0.89%
1 Month -15.78% -14.76% -1.55% -0.86%
3 Month -4.08% -6.56% 1.63% 0.97%
6 Month -16.09% -15.13% 5.01% 4.33%
1 Year 4.12% 2.14% 16.66% 16.11%
3 Year 11.61% 13.30% 16.73% 18.37%

Mangalam Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 322.00
340.00
Week Low/High 300.00
340.00
Month Low/High 300.00
383.00
YEAR Low/High 298.25
480.00
All TIME Low/High 3.10
480.00

