Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.

BSE: 537800 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE717C01025
BSE 15:02 | 12 Mar 1.23 -0.06
(-4.65%)
OPEN

1.25

 HIGH

1.25

 LOW

1.23
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd
OPEN 1.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.29
VOLUME 15920
52-Week high 2.44
52-Week low 1.03
P/E 61.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.23
Sell Qty 19571.00
Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. (MANGALAMINDUSTR) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 8.03 2.07 0.20
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 7.74 2.26 0.20
 
Interest Expended 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.07 0.05 0.05
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.17 0.21 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating expenses 0.24 0.26 0.14
Provisions & contigencies 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 7.27 1.90 0.14
 
Net Profit for the year 0.32 0.24 0.06
Prior year adjustments -0.02 -0.07 0.00
Profit brought forward -0.21 -0.32 -0.37
Total 0.09 -0.15 -0.31
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 0.00 0.00
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 0.03 -0.21 -0.32
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Equity Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 0.00 0.02 0.01
Book Value 1.00 10.00 9.98
