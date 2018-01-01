You are here » Home
Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 537800
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE717C01025
BSE
15:02 | 12 Mar
1.23
-0.06
(-4.65%)
OPEN
1.25
HIGH
1.25
LOW
1.23
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|1.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.29
|VOLUME
|15920
|52-Week high
|2.44
|52-Week low
|1.03
|P/E
|61.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.23
|Sell Qty
|19571.00
Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. (MANGALAMINDUSTR) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|8.03
|2.07
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|7.74
|2.26
|0.20
|Interest Expended
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.07
|0.05
|0.05
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.17
|0.21
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating expenses
|0.24
|0.26
|0.14
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|7.27
|1.90
|0.14
|Net Profit for the year
|0.32
|0.24
|0.06
|Prior year adjustments
|-0.02
|-0.07
|0.00
|Profit brought forward
|-0.21
|-0.32
|-0.37
|Total
|0.09
|-0.15
|-0.31
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|0.03
|-0.21
|-0.32
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|Book Value
|1.00
|10.00
|9.98
