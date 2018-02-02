JUST IN
Mangalam Organics Ltd.

BSE: 514418 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE370D01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 198.00 -1.20
(-0.60%)
OPEN

199.00

 HIGH

199.40

 LOW

194.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mangalam Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mangalam Organics Ltd.

Mangalam Organics Ltd

Dujodwala Products (DPL) was incorporated as Allied Colloids in July, 1981 and the name was changed to the present one in Feb.'93. It was promoted by Ramgopal M Dujodwala, Kamal Kumar R Dujodwala and Pankaj R Dujodwala. The promoters also have interests in Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes, Dujodwala Paper Chemicals, Indo Euro Securities and Dujodwala Exports. DPL is managed by chairman Ramgopal Dujodwa...> More

Mangalam Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   179
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.51
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 64.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mangalam Organics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 78.36 40.12 95.31
Other Income 0.26 0.3 -13.33
Total Income 78.62 40.42 94.51
Total Expenses 71.45 36.65 94.95
Operating Profit 7.17 3.78 89.68
Net Profit 3.82 1.65 131.52
Equity Capital 9.05 9.05 -
Mangalam Organics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Polson 15716.40 2.00 188.60
Nitta Gelatin 204.50 -2.67 185.69
Indo Borax & Ch. 558.80 -0.69 179.37
Mangalam Organic 198.00 -0.60 179.19
Hind.Organ.Chem. 25.10 4.80 168.60
Insilco 24.25 -0.41 152.10
Lords Chloro 59.95 -4.84 150.77
Mangalam Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.07
Mangalam Organics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.99% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.62% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 19.06% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 158.15% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 174.81% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 671.93% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Mangalam Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 194.00
199.40
Week Low/High 188.00
206.00
Month Low/High 188.00
218.00
YEAR Low/High 59.05
239.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
239.00

