Mangalam Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 514418
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE370D01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|198.00
|
-1.20
(-0.60%)
|
OPEN
199.00
|
HIGH
199.40
|
LOW
194.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mangalam Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|199.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|199.20
|VOLUME
|7770
|52-Week high
|238.55
|52-Week low
|59.05
|P/E
|14.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|198.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Mangalam Organics Ltd.
Dujodwala Products (DPL) was incorporated as Allied Colloids in July, 1981 and the name was changed to the present one in Feb.'93. It was promoted by Ramgopal M Dujodwala, Kamal Kumar R Dujodwala and Pankaj R Dujodwala. The promoters also have interests in Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes, Dujodwala Paper Chemicals, Indo Euro Securities and Dujodwala Exports. DPL is managed by chairman Ramgopal Dujodwa...
Mangalam Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|179
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|13.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.51
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|64.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.07
Mangalam Organics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|78.36
|40.12
|95.31
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.3
|-13.33
|Total Income
|78.62
|40.42
|94.51
|Total Expenses
|71.45
|36.65
|94.95
|Operating Profit
|7.17
|3.78
|89.68
|Net Profit
|3.82
|1.65
|131.52
|Equity Capital
|9.05
|9.05
|-
Mangalam Organics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Polson
|15716.40
|2.00
|188.60
|Nitta Gelatin
|204.50
|-2.67
|185.69
|Indo Borax & Ch.
|558.80
|-0.69
|179.37
|Mangalam Organic
|198.00
|-0.60
|179.19
|Hind.Organ.Chem.
|25.10
|4.80
|168.60
|Insilco
|24.25
|-0.41
|152.10
|Lords Chloro
|59.95
|-4.84
|150.77
Mangalam Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mangalam Organics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.99%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.62%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|19.06%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|158.15%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|174.81%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|671.93%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Mangalam Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|194.00
|
|199.40
|Week Low/High
|188.00
|
|206.00
|Month Low/High
|188.00
|
|218.00
|YEAR Low/High
|59.05
|
|239.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|239.00
