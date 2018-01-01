JUST IN
Mangalam Organics Ltd.

BSE: 514418 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE370D01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 198.00 -1.20
(-0.60%)
OPEN

199.00

 HIGH

199.40

 LOW

194.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mangalam Organics Ltd
Mangalam Organics Ltd. (MANGALAMORGANIC) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 514418
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange

