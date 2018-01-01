You are here » Home
» » Mangalam Organics Ltd
Mangalam Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 514418
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE370D01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
198.00
|
-1.20
(-0.60%)
|
OPEN
199.00
|
HIGH
199.40
|
LOW
194.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mangalam Organics Ltd
|OPEN
|199.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|199.20
|VOLUME
|7770
|52-Week high
|238.55
|52-Week low
|59.05
|P/E
|14.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|198.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|199.00
|CLOSE
|199.20
|VOLUME
|7770
|52-Week high
|238.55
|52-Week low
|59.05
|P/E
|14.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|198.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179.19
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Mangalam Organics Ltd. (MANGALAMORGANIC) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|514418
|NSE Code
|N.A.
|BSE Group
|X
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|
The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange
Quick Links for Mangalam Organics: