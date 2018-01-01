JUST IN
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd.

BSE: 516007 Sector: Others
NSE: MANGTIMBER ISIN Code: INE805B01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 27.30 0.50
(1.87%)
OPEN

26.70

 HIGH

27.85

 LOW

26.70
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 27.70 0.85
(3.17%)
OPEN

27.90

 HIGH

27.90

 LOW

26.75
About Mangalam Timber Products Ltd.

Mangalam Timber Products Ltd

A Birla group company in a joint venture with the Government of Orissa, Mangalam Timber Products (MTPL), is the pioneer in the manufacture of medium density fibre boards. It went public in Apr.'86. It introduced the technology for the first time in the country under technical collaboration with G Siempelkamp, Germany in 1987. Its brand name is Duratuff MDF, and the product is manufactured using pl...> More

Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   50
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -16.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.28 10.39 -39.56
Other Income 0.04 0.03 33.33
Total Income 6.32 10.41 -39.29
Total Expenses 8.4 12.83 -34.53
Operating Profit -2.08 -2.41 13.69
Net Profit -3.1 -2.99 -3.68
Equity Capital 18.33 18.33 -
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Simran Farms 148.00 1.51 56.09
Presha Metall. 38.95 -4.88 55.66
Madhav Marbles 61.20 3.73 54.77
Mangalam Timber 27.30 1.87 50.04
Asya Infosoft 39.40 1.81 47.52
Camson Bio Tech. 15.70 2.28 47.10
Sanco Trans 254.25 4.95 45.76
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.71
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 29.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.49
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.02% -7.82% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.66% -18.77% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.55% -22.19% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -12.22% -17.07% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -5.21% -4.32% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 203.33% 216.57% 17.24% 19.02%

Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.70
27.85
Week Low/High 26.60
31.00
Month Low/High 26.60
36.00
YEAR Low/High 26.10
52.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
60.00

