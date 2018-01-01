Mangalam Timber Products Ltd

A Birla group company in a joint venture with the Government of Orissa, Mangalam Timber Products (MTPL), is the pioneer in the manufacture of medium density fibre boards. It went public in Apr.'86. It introduced the technology for the first time in the country under technical collaboration with G Siempelkamp, Germany in 1987. Its brand name is Duratuff MDF, and the product is manufactured using pl...> More