Mangalam Timber Products Ltd.
|BSE: 516007
|Sector: Others
|NSE: MANGTIMBER
|ISIN Code: INE805B01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
27.30
|
0.50
(1.87%)
|
OPEN
26.70
|
HIGH
27.85
|
LOW
26.70
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
27.70
|
0.85
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
27.90
|
HIGH
27.90
|
LOW
26.75
About Mangalam Timber Products Ltd.
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd
A Birla group company in a joint venture with the Government of Orissa, Mangalam Timber Products (MTPL), is the pioneer in the manufacture of medium density fibre boards. It went public in Apr.'86. It introduced the technology for the first time in the country under technical collaboration with G Siempelkamp, Germany in 1987. Its brand name is Duratuff MDF, and the product is manufactured using pl...> More
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.28
|10.39
|-39.56
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Total Income
|6.32
|10.41
|-39.29
|Total Expenses
|8.4
|12.83
|-34.53
|Operating Profit
|-2.08
|-2.41
|13.69
|Net Profit
|-3.1
|-2.99
|-3.68
|Equity Capital
|18.33
|18.33
| -
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - Peer Group
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.02%
|-7.82%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.66%
|-18.77%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.55%
|-22.19%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-12.22%
|-17.07%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-5.21%
|-4.32%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|203.33%
|216.57%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.70
|
|27.85
|Week Low/High
|26.60
|
|31.00
|Month Low/High
|26.60
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.10
|
|52.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|60.00
Quick Links for Mangalam Timber Products: