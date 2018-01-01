JUST IN
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

BSE: 530011 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: MANGCHEFER ISIN Code: INE558B01017
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 60.00 -0.30
(-0.50%)
OPEN

60.10

 HIGH

61.00

 LOW

59.30
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 59.75 -0.70
(-1.16%)
OPEN

61.30

 HIGH

61.30

 LOW

59.25
About Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, a part of UB Group, is incorporated in 1966 as Malabar Chemical & Fertilisers Pvt Ltd, engaged in the business of manufacturing Ammonia, Urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate and Ammonium bicarbonate. The main product, urea, is marketed under the Mangala brand name. The company was originally promoted by Duggal Enterprises Pvt Ltd, International Development & Investmen...

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   711
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.83
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 668.11 546.98 22.15
Other Income 1.04 0.33 215.15
Total Income 669.14 547.31 22.26
Total Expenses 605.9 494.87 22.44
Operating Profit 63.24 52.44 20.59
Net Profit 22.94 7.74 196.38
Equity Capital 118.55 118.55 -
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zuari Agro Chem. 487.50 -2.24 2050.43
Nagarjuna Fert. 16.25 0.00 971.91
S P I C 36.35 -0.14 802.28
Mangalore Chem. 60.00 -0.50 711.12
Zuari Global 187.75 2.79 552.74
Madras Fert. 34.00 -0.73 547.74
Dharamsi Morarji 106.00 0.19 264.36
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.90
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 13.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.37
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.61% -9.88% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.55% -12.77% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.28% -25.59% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -15.25% -12.65% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 23.71% 20.71% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -29.87% -29.79% 17.24% 19.01%

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 59.30
61.00
Week Low/High 59.00
67.00
Month Low/High 59.00
74.00
YEAR Low/High 47.10
89.00
All TIME Low/High 1.15
105.00

