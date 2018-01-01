Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, a part of UB Group, is incorporated in 1966 as Malabar Chemical & Fertilisers Pvt Ltd, engaged in the business of manufacturing Ammonia, Urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate and Ammonium bicarbonate. The main product, urea, is marketed under the Mangala brand name. The company was originally promoted by Duggal Enterprises Pvt Ltd, International Development & Investmen...> More