Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
|BSE: 530011
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: MANGCHEFER
|ISIN Code: INE558B01017
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
60.00
|
-0.30
(-0.50%)
|
OPEN
60.10
|
HIGH
61.00
|
LOW
59.30
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
59.75
|
-0.70
(-1.16%)
|
OPEN
61.30
|
HIGH
61.30
|
LOW
59.25
About Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, a part of UB Group, is incorporated in 1966 as Malabar Chemical & Fertilisers Pvt Ltd, engaged in the business of manufacturing Ammonia, Urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate and Ammonium bicarbonate. The main product, urea, is marketed under the Mangala brand name.
The company was originally promoted by Duggal Enterprises Pvt Ltd, International Development & Investmen...> More
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|668.11
|546.98
|22.15
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.33
|215.15
|Total Income
|669.14
|547.31
|22.26
|Total Expenses
|605.9
|494.87
|22.44
|Operating Profit
|63.24
|52.44
|20.59
|Net Profit
|22.94
|7.74
|196.38
|Equity Capital
|118.55
|118.55
| -
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Peer Group
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.61%
|-9.88%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.55%
|-12.77%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.28%
|-25.59%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-15.25%
|-12.65%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|23.71%
|20.71%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-29.87%
|-29.79%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|59.30
|
|61.00
|Week Low/High
|59.00
|
|67.00
|Month Low/High
|59.00
|
|74.00
|YEAR Low/High
|47.10
|
|89.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.15
|
|105.00
Quick Links for Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: