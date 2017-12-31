Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd.
|BSE: 530243
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE820B01011
|BSE 14:16 | 22 Jan
|Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.13
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.13
|VOLUME
|800
|52-Week high
|1.66
|52-Week low
|0.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd.
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd is engaged in the business of providing cost-effective and quality software solutions to the corporate sector. The company offers a product range including MRP II (manufacturing resource planning), insurance, hospital and bank flow management systems. It is a member of the software technology park at Gandhinagar in Gujarat and has been a distributor for a range of products f...> More
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.65
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complain For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017.
-
Board Meeting On 31/01/2018 To Consider The Financial Result For The Third Quarter Ended On 31/12/20
-
Half Yearly Company Secretary Report For The Half Year Ended 31/09/2017 (Revised)
-
Revised Financial Result With P & L Reconciliation For The Half Year And Quarter Ended On 30/09/2017
-
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Svam Software
|0.80
|0.00
|1.35
|Seshachal Tech.
|1.81
|-4.74
|1.26
|Shyama Infosys
|1.19
|0.00
|1.20
|Mangalya Soft.
|1.13
|0.00
|1.13
|CES
|8.18
|2.00
|1.06
|Fintech Comm.
|2.05
|4.59
|0.97
|Sapan Chemicals
|1.14
|0.00
|0.91
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.13
|
|1.13
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.13
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.13
|YEAR Low/High
|0.85
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|28.00
