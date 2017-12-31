JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd.

BSE: 530243 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE820B01011
BSE 14:16 | 22 Jan Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.13
VOLUME 800
52-Week high 1.66
52-Week low 0.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.13
CLOSE 1.13
VOLUME 800
52-Week high 1.66
52-Week low 0.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd.

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd is engaged in the business of providing cost-effective and quality software solutions to the corporate sector. The company offers a product range including MRP II (manufacturing resource planning), insurance, hospital and bank flow management systems. It is a member of the software technology park at Gandhinagar in Gujarat and has been a distributor for a range of products f...> More

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 10 10 -
> More on Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd Financials Results

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Svam Software 0.80 0.00 1.35
Seshachal Tech. 1.81 -4.74 1.26
Shyama Infosys 1.19 0.00 1.20
Mangalya Soft. 1.13 0.00 1.13
CES 8.18 2.00 1.06
Fintech Comm. 2.05 4.59 0.97
Sapan Chemicals 1.14 0.00 0.91
> More on Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd Peer Group

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 23.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 73.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.04
> More on Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.13
1.13
Week Low/High 0.00
1.13
Month Low/High 0.00
1.13
YEAR Low/High 0.85
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
28.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mangalya Soft-Tech: