JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd.

BSE: 530243 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE820B01011
BSE 14:16 | 22 Jan Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.13
VOLUME 800
52-Week high 1.66
52-Week low 0.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.13
CLOSE 1.13
VOLUME 800
52-Week high 1.66
52-Week low 0.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd. (MANGALYASOFT) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 0.04 0.04 0.05
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 0.01
Other Income 0.07 0.08 0.07
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Profit Before Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
 
Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves 1.18 1.18 1.18
Net Worth 11.18 11.18 11.18
Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Block 1.20 1.20 1.20
Investments 0.92 0.92 0.92
Cash 0.01 0.02 0.02
Debtors 0.44 0.44 0.44
Net Working Capital 10.26 10.26 9.91
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 25.00 25.00 20.00
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mangalya Soft-Tech: