Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd.
|BSE: 530243
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE820B01011
|
BSE
14:16 | 22 Jan
|
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd
|OPEN
|1.13
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.13
|VOLUME
|800
|52-Week high
|1.66
|52-Week low
|0.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.13
|CLOSE
|1.13
|VOLUME
|800
|52-Week high
|1.66
|52-Week low
|0.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd. (MANGALYASOFT) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Profit Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves
|1.18
|1.18
|1.18
|Net Worth
|11.18
|11.18
|11.18
|Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Block
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|Investments
|0.92
|0.92
|0.92
|Cash
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Debtors
|0.44
|0.44
|0.44
|Net Working Capital
|10.26
|10.26
|9.91
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|25.00
|25.00
|20.00
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
