You are here » Home
» Company
» Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 507938
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE798E01013
|
BSE
LIVE
13:32 | 21 Jun
|
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.59
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.88
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|5.88
|52-Week low
|5.59
|P/E
|2.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.59
|CLOSE
|5.88
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|5.88
|52-Week low
|5.59
|P/E
|2.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.68
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd.
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd
Incorporated in Mar.'84, Manipal Finance Corporation was promoted by the Pais of Manipal. The company is engaged in hire purchase, financing and leasing of industrial and commercial goods and vehicles, general finance, agency guarantee and indemnity.
The company's rights issue in 1994 at a premium of Rs 5 received an overwhelming response. During 1994-95, the company opened two new branches, at...> More
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.45%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.74%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.12%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.78%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.85%
|18.42%
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.59
|
|5.59
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.59
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.59
|YEAR Low/High
|5.59
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|100.00
Quick Links for Manipal Finance Corporation: