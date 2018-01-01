You are here » Home
Manjeera Constructions Ltd.
|BSE: 533078
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MANJEERA
|ISIN Code: INE320D01018
|
BSE
15:18 | 12 Mar
|
71.35
|
3.35
(4.93%)
|
OPEN
71.25
|
HIGH
71.35
|
LOW
71.25
|
NSE
00:00 | 23 Jan
|
Manjeera Constructions Ltd
|OPEN
|71.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|68.00
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|82.80
|52-Week low
|47.50
|P/E
|24.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|89
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|71.35
|Sell Qty
|29.00
Manjeera Constructions Ltd. (MANJEERA) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|
Registered Office
|
304 Aditya Trade Centre
Aditya Enclave Road Ameerpet
Hyderabad - India
FAX - 91-40-23733763
Phone1 - 91-40-23735194/23743017/23730231
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - manjeera_group@yahoo.com
