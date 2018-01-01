JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Manjeera Constructions Ltd

Manjeera Constructions Ltd.

BSE: 533078 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MANJEERA ISIN Code: INE320D01018
BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 71.35 3.35
(4.93%)
OPEN

71.25

 HIGH

71.35

 LOW

71.25
NSE 00:00 | 23 Jan Manjeera Constructions Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 71.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 68.00
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 82.80
52-Week low 47.50
P/E 24.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 89
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 71.35
Sell Qty 29.00
OPEN 71.25
CLOSE 68.00
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 82.80
52-Week low 47.50
P/E 24.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 89
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 71.35
Sell Qty 29.00

Manjeera Constructions Ltd. (MANJEERA) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
NTPC 171.00 4.33 111749.82 99355.72 80737.09 208416.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.21 149730.19 135507.97 35884.13 175104.54
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.56 23747.18 20972.72 17350.13 48153.89
Reliance Infra. 430.30 3.31 17686.63 15859.66 183.67 43973.96
Adani Power 26.40 3.73 25486.50 22717.65 68.48 35270.67
JP Associates 14.70 5.38 13969.98 6449.16 1789.30 34738.96
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.94 14674.61 8320.08 920.86 33477.27
DLF 217.35 2.81 582.94 527.72 28.08 24800.84
Reliance Power 39.10 1.96 348.15 314.06 0.00 24224.66
CESC 967.50 -1.46 16102.45 14813.58 187.84 23699.55
JP Power Ven. 6.14 19.22 17670.65 15852.80 157.63 22328.70
NLC India 96.90 -0.31 10860.83 9625.03 5114.66 19790.63
Torrent Power 254.35 0.85 18488.14 16598.47 322.98 17384.33
Bharti Infra. 338.35 1.33 13597.30 5791.40 58.50 17140.50
Jaypee Infratec. 9.59 -3.62 9712.01 9522.19 619.75 13832.78
Rattanindia Pow. 5.66 -1.91 8018.70 7415.36 737.18 13523.79
H D I L 41.40 -2.13 132.17 116.22 0.00 13305.56
IRB InvIT Fund 83.00 -0.20 14738.23 12989.49 4.13 13227.78
S C I 63.55 -0.24 15945.61 11410.68 27.33 12445.79
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.71 5904.80 5189.86 474.85 11873.86
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Manjeera Constructions: