You are here » Home
» Company
» Manor Estates & Industries Ltd
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526115
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE327D01013
|
BSE
12:08 | 08 Mar
|
1.91
|
0.01
(0.53%)
|
OPEN
1.91
|
HIGH
1.91
|
LOW
1.91
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.91
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.90
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|1.99
|52-Week low
|0.99
|P/E
|17.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|1.91
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.91
|CLOSE
|1.90
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|1.99
|52-Week low
|0.99
|P/E
|17.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|1.91
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.57
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Manor Estates & Industries Ltd.
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd
Karan Woo-Sin Ltd was incorporated in 1992. It made its public issue in the year 1993. Its promoters are P Rama Devi, Anil Agarwal and Percy H Italia.The company is engaged in manufacture of Cotton Socks at its plant located at Medak, Andhra Pradesh....> More
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.53%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.91
|
|1.91
|Week Low/High
|1.91
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.90
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.99
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|30.00
Quick Links for Manor Estates & Industries: