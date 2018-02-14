JUST IN
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526115 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE327D01013
BSE 12:08 | 08 Mar 1.91 0.01
(0.53%)
OPEN

1.91

 HIGH

1.91

 LOW

1.91
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Manor Estates & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.91
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.90
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 1.99
52-Week low 0.99
P/E 17.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 1.91
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Manor Estates & Industries Ltd.

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd

Karan Woo-Sin Ltd was incorporated in 1992. It made its public issue in the year 1993. Its promoters are P Rama Devi, Anil Agarwal and Percy H Italia.The company is engaged in manufacture of Cotton Socks at its plant located at Medak, Andhra Pradesh.

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.06 0.02 200
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.02 -200
Net Profit -0.06 -0.02 -200
Equity Capital 8.24 8.24 -
> More on Manor Estates & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sikozy Realtors 0.45 4.65 2.01
Gyan Developers 6.59 0.00 1.98
Raghunath Intl. 3.80 -5.00 1.90
Manor Estates 1.91 0.53 1.57
FGP 1.16 0.00 1.38
East Buildtech 6.98 4.96 1.31
Vishvas Projects 4.51 -4.85 1.29
> More on Manor Estates & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.15
Indian Public 41.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.83
> More on Manor Estates & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.53% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.91
1.91
Week Low/High 1.91
2.00
Month Low/High 1.90
2.00
YEAR Low/High 0.99
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
30.00

