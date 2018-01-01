You are here » Home » » Manor Floatel Ltd
Manor Floatel Ltd.
|BSE: 526867
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE126G01012
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Manor Floatel Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Manor Floatel Ltd
Manor Floatel Ltd. (MANORFLOATEL) - Net Profit
Net Profit
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Profit (Rs crore)
|GAIL (India)
|446.40
|8.90
|2.03
|3502.91
|Adani Ports
|386.05
|8.75
|2.32
|3100.61
|General Insuranc
|700.20
|-3.15
|-0.45
|2857.85
|Petronet LNG
|230.80
|0.30
|0.13
|1705.67
|SJVN
|34.95
|0.05
|0.14
|1544.14
|Container Corpn.
|1238.10
|-9.25
|-0.74
|858.02
|New India Assura
|682.20
|4.95
|0.73
|819.82
|ICICI Lombard
|816.00
|9.05
|1.12
|622.10
|Indraprastha Gas
|303.40
|2.80
|0.93
|571.07
|DCM Shriram
|482.05
|-4.90
|-1.01
|522.07
|Guj.St.Petronet
|195.55
|-3.85
|-1.93
|496.64
|Voltas
|638.50
|9.40
|1.49
|486.19
|Avenue Super.
|1314.90
|10.75
|0.82
|482.64
|Mahanagar Gas
|1021.40
|12.10
|1.20
|393.43
|Future Retail
|499.25
|5.50
|1.11
|368.28
|Cochin Shipyard
|515.30
|-1.55
|-0.30
|312.18
|PTC India
|91.95
|1.80
|2.00
|290.87
|CRISIL
|1941.45
|-13.40
|-0.69
|255.65
|Guj Pipavav Port
|142.60
|-0.40
|-0.28
|249.91
|3M India
|20179.55
|-111.30
|-0.55
|240.76
Quick Links for Manor Floatel:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices