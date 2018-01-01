You are here » Home
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530537
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948I01015
|
BSE
15:15 | 06 Mar
|
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.60
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|17.00
|52-Week low
|17.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|17.00
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|17.00
|CLOSE
|16.60
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|17.00
|52-Week low
|17.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|17.00
|Sell Qty
|99.00
About Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
Manraj Housing Finance Limited provides housing finance in India. The company also engages in the real estate development activities. Manraj Housing Finance Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Jalgaon, India....> More
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.07
|-14.29
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.64
|-0.04
|-1500
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
| -
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.00
|
|17.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.00
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|56.00
Quick Links for Manraj Housing Finance: