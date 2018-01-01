JUST IN
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530537 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948I01015
BSE 15:15 | 06 Mar Manraj Housing Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Manraj Housing Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 17.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 16.60
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 17.00
52-Week low 17.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 17.00
Sell Qty 99.00
About Manraj Housing Finance Ltd.

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd

Manraj Housing Finance Limited provides housing finance in India. The company also engages in the real estate development activities. Manraj Housing Finance Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Jalgaon, India....> More

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Total Income 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Total Expenses 0.06 0.07 -14.29
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.04 -
Net Profit -0.64 -0.04 -1500
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Paragon Finance 20.60 -6.36 8.76
Surya India 12.50 25.00 8.74
Voltaire Leasing 20.90 -1.65 8.61
Manraj Hsg.Fin. 17.00 2.41 8.50
TRC Financial 16.80 4.67 8.40
Aadhaar Ventures 0.53 -1.85 8.33
Available Fin. 8.13 4.90 8.29
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.90
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.19
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.00
17.00
Week Low/High 0.00
17.00
Month Low/High 0.00
17.00
YEAR Low/High 17.00
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
56.00

