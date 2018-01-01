JUST IN
BSE: 511758 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE094E01017
BSE LIVE 15:28 | 05 Mar 28.10 -1.40
(-4.75%)
OPEN

30.95

 HIGH

30.95

 LOW

28.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd.

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Limited provides financing services in India. Services offered include hire purchase and leasing to industrial, trading, commercial and other establishments, organizations and consumers of capital equipment, accessories, land and building, plant and machinery, office equipments, transport and commercial vehicles consumer durables. It also engages in the investment activitie...> More

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 56.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.39 1.48 -6.08
Other Income 0.16 0.02 700
Total Income 1.55 1.5 3.33
Total Expenses 0.39 0.34 14.71
Operating Profit 1.16 1.17 -0.85
Net Profit 0.56 0.67 -16.42
Equity Capital 3.53 3.53 -
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sigrun Holdings 0.19 0.00 10.17
Kapil Raj Financ 19.55 1.82 10.05
Leading Lea. Fin 18.80 0.53 10.04
Mansi Fin.(Chen) 28.10 -4.75 9.92
Optimus Finance 17.60 -4.86 9.80
Golden Capital 30.65 2.34 9.75
Alpha Graphic 2.39 -4.78 9.52
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.39
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.58% -0.54%
1 Month NA NA -1.05% -0.50%
3 Month -25.86% NA 2.15% 1.33%
6 Month NA NA 5.54% 4.70%
1 Year -8.91% NA 17.26% 16.53%
3 Year 129.39% NA 17.32% 18.79%

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.10
30.95
Week Low/High 28.10
31.00
Month Low/High 26.80
31.00
YEAR Low/High 26.80
50.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
77.00

