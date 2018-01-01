You are here » Home
» Company
» Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd.
|BSE: 511758
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE094E01017
|
BSE
LIVE
15:28 | 05 Mar
|
28.10
|
-1.40
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
30.95
|
HIGH
30.95
|
LOW
28.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|30.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.50
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|50.30
|52-Week low
|26.80
|P/E
|4.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|28.10
|Buy Qty
|90.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|30.95
|CLOSE
|29.50
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|50.30
|52-Week low
|26.80
|P/E
|4.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|28.10
|Buy Qty
|90.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9.92
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd.
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Limited provides financing services in India. Services offered include hire purchase and leasing to industrial, trading, commercial and other establishments, organizations and consumers of capital equipment, accessories, land and building, plant and machinery, office equipments, transport and commercial vehicles consumer durables. It also engages in the investment activitie...> More
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.39
|1.48
|-6.08
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.02
|700
|Total Income
|1.55
|1.5
|3.33
|Total Expenses
|0.39
|0.34
|14.71
|Operating Profit
|1.16
|1.17
|-0.85
|Net Profit
|0.56
|0.67
|-16.42
|Equity Capital
|3.53
|3.53
| -
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - Peer Group
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.54%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.50%
|3 Month
|-25.86%
|NA
|2.15%
|1.33%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.54%
|4.70%
|1 Year
|-8.91%
|NA
|17.26%
|16.53%
|3 Year
|129.39%
|NA
|17.32%
|18.79%
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.10
|
|30.95
|Week Low/High
|28.10
|
|31.00
|Month Low/High
|26.80
|
|31.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.80
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|77.00
Quick Links for Mansi Finance (Chennai):