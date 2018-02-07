JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Manugraph India Ltd

Manugraph India Ltd.

BSE: 505324 Sector: Engineering
NSE: MANUGRAPH ISIN Code: INE867A01022
BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 45.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

45.40

 HIGH

45.50

 LOW

45.10
NSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar 45.50 0.20
(0.44%)
OPEN

45.80

 HIGH

45.95

 LOW

45.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 45.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 45.50
VOLUME 1375
52-Week high 70.50
52-Week low 41.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 138
Buy Price 45.10
Buy Qty 460.00
Sell Price 45.50
Sell Qty 59.00
OPEN 45.40
CLOSE 45.50
VOLUME 1375
52-Week high 70.50
52-Week low 41.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 138
Buy Price 45.10
Buy Qty 460.00
Sell Price 45.50
Sell Qty 59.00

About Manugraph India Ltd.

Manugraph India Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'72 as Machinenfabrik Polygraph (India) by chairman Sanat M Shah, Manugraph India Ltd., formerly known as Manugraph Industries (MIL) adopted its present name in 1993. The company initially manufactured the older type of letter press printing machines. The product range was extended to Web Offset Machines and Sheet-Fed Offset machines. In Aug.'93, MIL came out with a Rs 5.58...> More

Manugraph India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   138
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.10
Book Value / Share () [*S] 78.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Manugraph India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.14 57.92 -22.06
Other Income 0.96 2.19 -56.16
Total Income 46.1 60.11 -23.31
Total Expenses 42.83 56.83 -24.63
Operating Profit 3.27 3.28 -0.3
Net Profit 1.3 1.37 -5.11
Equity Capital 6.08 6.08 -
> More on Manugraph India Ltd Financials Results

Manugraph India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Roto Pumps 94.50 0.59 146.00
Nitin Fire Prot. 4.96 -4.98 144.96
Intl. Conveyors 21.20 -4.93 143.10
Manugraph India 45.50 0.00 138.32
Taneja Aerospace 52.00 1.17 129.69
Josts Engg. Co. 1273.90 13.23 118.47
Intl. Combustion 441.00 0.31 105.40
> More on Manugraph India Ltd Peer Group

Manugraph India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.47
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.31
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.12
> More on Manugraph India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Manugraph India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.99% -7.43% 0.09% -0.86%
1 Month -15.35% -13.99% -1.53% -0.82%
3 Month -5.99% -7.43% 1.65% 1.01%
6 Month -11.65% -10.61% 5.03% 4.37%
1 Year -17.72% -20.04% 16.68% 16.15%
3 Year 26.56% 34.81% 16.75% 18.41%

Manugraph India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.10
45.50
Week Low/High 44.85
51.00
Month Low/High 44.85
55.00
YEAR Low/High 41.50
71.00
All TIME Low/High 1.02
318.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Manugraph India: