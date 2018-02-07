Manugraph India Ltd.
|BSE: 505324
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: MANUGRAPH
|ISIN Code: INE867A01022
|BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar
|45.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
45.40
|
HIGH
45.50
|
LOW
45.10
|NSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar
|45.50
|
0.20
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
45.80
|
HIGH
45.95
|
LOW
45.00
About Manugraph India Ltd.
Incorporated in Apr.'72 as Machinenfabrik Polygraph (India) by chairman Sanat M Shah, Manugraph India Ltd., formerly known as Manugraph Industries (MIL) adopted its present name in 1993. The company initially manufactured the older type of letter press printing machines. The product range was extended to Web Offset Machines and Sheet-Fed Offset machines. In Aug.'93, MIL came out with a Rs 5.58...> More
Manugraph India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|138
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.10
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|78.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
Manugraph India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.14
|57.92
|-22.06
|Other Income
|0.96
|2.19
|-56.16
|Total Income
|46.1
|60.11
|-23.31
|Total Expenses
|42.83
|56.83
|-24.63
|Operating Profit
|3.27
|3.28
|-0.3
|Net Profit
|1.3
|1.37
|-5.11
|Equity Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|-
Manugraph India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Roto Pumps
|94.50
|0.59
|146.00
|Nitin Fire Prot.
|4.96
|-4.98
|144.96
|Intl. Conveyors
|21.20
|-4.93
|143.10
|Manugraph India
|45.50
|0.00
|138.32
|Taneja Aerospace
|52.00
|1.17
|129.69
|Josts Engg. Co.
|1273.90
|13.23
|118.47
|Intl. Combustion
|441.00
|0.31
|105.40
Manugraph India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Manugraph India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.99%
|-7.43%
|0.09%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-15.35%
|-13.99%
|-1.53%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-5.99%
|-7.43%
|1.65%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-11.65%
|-10.61%
|5.03%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-17.72%
|-20.04%
|16.68%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|26.56%
|34.81%
|16.75%
|18.41%
Manugraph India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.10
|
|45.50
|Week Low/High
|44.85
|
|51.00
|Month Low/High
|44.85
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|41.50
|
|71.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.02
|
|318.00
