Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
BSE LIVE 10:25 | 25 Aug Mapro Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mapro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
About Mapro Industries Ltd.

Mapro Industries Ltd

Mapro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   332
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mapro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.29 0.29 0
Total Income 0.29 0.29 0
Total Expenses 0.17 0.08 112.5
Operating Profit 0.12 0.21 -42.86
Net Profit 0.09 0.15 -40
Equity Capital 8.39 8.39 -
Mapro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RPP Infra Proj. 266.00 4.44 601.16
Punj Lloyd 17.60 0.28 590.66
GPT Infraproject 180.50 4.79 525.07
Mapro Industries 395.90 -4.99 332.16
S V Global Mill 103.90 3.90 231.90
CHD Developers 15.70 -0.63 201.90
C C C L 4.49 -1.54 178.93
Mapro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.62
Mapro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.30% -0.75%
1 Month NA NA -1.32% -0.72%
3 Month NA NA 1.86% 1.11%
6 Month NA NA 5.25% 4.48%
1 Year NA NA 16.93% 16.27%
3 Year -11.03% NA 16.99% 18.53%

Mapro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 395.90
395.90
Week Low/High 0.00
395.90
Month Low/High 0.00
395.90
YEAR Low/High 0.00
395.90
All TIME Low/High 4.40
493.00

