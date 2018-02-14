Mapro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509762
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE848M01019
|BSE LIVE 10:25 | 25 Aug
|Mapro Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mapro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|395.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mapro Industries Ltd.
Mapro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|332
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|12.46
Announcement
-
-
-
Revised Unaudited Fiancial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
-
Intimation Of Publication Of Newspaper Advertisement For Approving Unaudited Financial Results.
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
Mapro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.29
|0
|Total Income
|0.29
|0.29
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.08
|112.5
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|0.21
|-42.86
|Net Profit
|0.09
|0.15
|-40
|Equity Capital
|8.39
|8.39
|-
Mapro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|RPP Infra Proj.
|266.00
|4.44
|601.16
|Punj Lloyd
|17.60
|0.28
|590.66
|GPT Infraproject
|180.50
|4.79
|525.07
|Mapro Industries
|395.90
|-4.99
|332.16
|S V Global Mill
|103.90
|3.90
|231.90
|CHD Developers
|15.70
|-0.63
|201.90
|C C C L
|4.49
|-1.54
|178.93
Mapro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mapro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.30%
|-0.75%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.32%
|-0.72%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.86%
|1.11%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.25%
|4.48%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.93%
|16.27%
|3 Year
|-11.03%
|NA
|16.99%
|18.53%
Mapro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|395.90
|
|395.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|395.90
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|395.90
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|395.90
|All TIME Low/High
|4.40
|
|493.00
Quick Links for Mapro Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices