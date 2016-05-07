TO THE MEMBERS OF MAPRO INDUSTRIES LTD

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s MAPRO INDUSTRIESLIMITED ("the company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March2017 the Statement of Profit and Loss the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended and asummary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) ofthe Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of thesefinancial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position financialperformance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally acceptedin India including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act readwith Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014. This responsibility also includes themaintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act forsafeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds andother irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; makingjudgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementation andmaintenance of internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuringthe accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation andpresentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free frommaterial misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under theprovisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified undersection 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts anddisclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor'sjudgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments the auditorconsiders internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures thatare appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating theappropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accountingestimates made by Company's Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentation ofthe financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Actin the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India;

a) in the case of balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2017;

b) in the case of Statement of profit and Loss of the profit for the year on thatdate; and

c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement of the cash flows for the year ended on thatdate.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 ("theOrder") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) ofsection 143 of the Companies Act 2013 and on the basis of such checks of the books andrecords of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information andexplanation given to us we give in the 'Annexure A' a statement on the matters specifiedin paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as appears from our examination of those books.(and proper returns adequatefor the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us);

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss are in agreement with thebooks of account. (and the returns received from the branches not visited by us);

d) In our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AccountingStandards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules 2014;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors isdisqualified as on 31st March 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms ofSection 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to ourseparate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditor's Report and to our bestof our information and according to the explanations given to us:-

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financialposition.

ii The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts forwhich there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Educationand Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as toholdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8 November2016 to 30 December 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accountsmaintained by the Company.

For Rajesh Mohan & Associates. Firm Registration No. 323131E Chartered Accountants Sd/- [Rajesh Kumar Agrawal] Partner ICAI Membership No. 057271 Place : Unit 18 5th Floor Bagati House 34 Ganesh Chandra Avenue Kolkata - 700 013. Date : The 30th day of May 2017

"ANNEXURE A" REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ONOTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF MAPROINDUSTRIES LIMITED OF EVEN DATE

(i) (a) to (c) The company does not possess any Fixed Assets during the year thereforeprovisions of Clause 3(i)(a) to (i)(c) of the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 arenot applicable.

(ii) The company does not possess any Inventory during the year therefore provisionsof Clause 3(ii) of the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 are not applicable.

(iii) (a) to (c) The company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to anycompanies firms or other parties covered by clause (76) of Section 2 of the CompaniesAct 2013 therefore the provisions of Clause 3 (iii) (a) to (iii) (c) of the Companies(Auditor's Report) Order 2016 are not applicable to the company.

(iv) The company has not advanced any loans including any loan represented by a bookdebt to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested orgiven any guarantee or provided any security in connection with any loan taken by him orsuch other person.

The company has complied with the provisions of Sec 186 of the Companies Act 2013 inrespect of loans and investments made.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits therefore provisions of Clause 3(v) ofthe Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 are not applicable.

(vi) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to usmaintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government undersub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues includingprovident fund employees' state insurance income-tax sales-tax service tax duty ofcustoms duty of excise value added tax and any other statutory dues with theappropriate authorities.

According to information and explanations given to us following are the undisputedstatutory dues outstanding for more than six months:-

Statute Name Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks (if any) Income Tax Act 1961 TDS Rs. 2250/- F.Y. 2016-17 07.05.2016 - Nil Income Tax Act 1961 TDS Rs. 750/- F.Y. 2016-17 07.06.2016 - Nil Income Tax Act 1961 TDS Rs. 750/- F.Y. 2016-17 07.07.2016 - Nil Income Tax Act 1961 TDS Rs. 1000/- F.Y. 2016-17 07.08.2016 - Nil

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues ofincome tax/sales tax/ service tax/ custom duty/excise duty which have not been depositedon account of any dispute.

(viii) The company has no dues to any bank financial institution or debenture holderstherefore the provisions of Clause 3(viii) of the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016are not applicable to the company.

(ix) The company has not raised any moneys by way of public issue follow on offer andterm loans; therefore the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the Companies (Auditor's Report)Order 2016 are not applicable to the company.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us no fraud on or by thecompany has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) The company has paid or provided managerial remuneration in accordance with therequisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of theCompanies Act 2013.

(xii) The company is a not a Nidhi company therefore the provisions of Clause 3(xii)of the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the company transactions with related parties are incompliance with the provisions of Sec 188 of Companies Act 2013 where applicable anddetails of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements asrequired by the applicable accounting standards. As per the provisions of Sec 177 of theAct the company is not required to form an Audit Committee.

(xiv) During the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or privateplacement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year underreview therefore the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the Companies (Auditor's Report)Order 2016 are not applicable to the company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has notentered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with himtherefore the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) The company is not engaged in the business of financing activity which attractsthe requirements of registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act1934.

For Rajesh Mohan & Associates. Firm Registration No. 323131E Chartered Accountants Sd/- [Rajesh Kumar Agrawal] Partner ICAI Membership No. 057271 Place : Unit 18 5th Floor Bagati House 34 Ganesh Chandra Avenue Kolkata - 700 013. Date : The 30th day of May 2017

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THEFINANCIAL STATEMENT OF MAPRO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s MAPROINDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the company") as of 31st March 2017 in conjunction withour audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on thatdate.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control statedin the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reportingissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities includethe design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls thatwere operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its businessincluding adherence to company's policies the safeguarding of its assets the preventionand detection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of the accountingrecords and the timely preparation of reliable financial information as required underthe Companies Act 2013.

Auditors' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemedto be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013 to the extentapplicable to an audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit ofInternal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ofIndia. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetheradequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established andmaintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselected depend on the auditor's judgement including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company's internal financial controls systemover financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designedto provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and thepreparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control over financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance ofrecords that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions anddispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance thattransactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements inaccordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts andexpenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations ofmanagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition use or disposition of thecompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2017 based on theinternal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit ofInternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India.