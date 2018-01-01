JUST IN
Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug Mapro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mapro Industries Ltd
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.30 0.24 0.12
Net Cash From Operating Activities 0.09 -1.38 0.51
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.93 0.62 -19.22
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -1.01 0.82 18.83
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.01 0.06 0.12
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.31 0.30 0.24
