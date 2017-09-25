JUST IN
Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
25 Aug
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mapro Industries Ltd
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
01-09-2017 Book Closure 20-09-2017 25-09-2017 Intimation of Book Closure and Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 25.09.2017.
07-09-2016 Book Closure 24-09-2016 30-09-2016 A.G.M.
24-08-2015 Book Closure 21-09-2015 26-09-2015 A.G.M.
02-09-2014 Book Closure 25-09-2014 27-09-2014 A.G.M.
01-08-2013 Book Closure 21-08-2013 23-08-2013 A.G.M.
04-09-2012 Book Closure 26-09-2012 28-09-2012 A.G.M.
26-04-2012 Book Closure 19-05-2012 Scheme of Arrangement
30-03-2012 Book Closure 16-04-2012 Scheme of Arrangement (Cancelled) (Cancelled)
27-03-2012 Book Closure 16-04-2012 Scheme of Arrangement
05-09-2011 Book Closure 28-09-2011 30-09-2011 A.G.M.
23-08-2010 Book Closure 28-09-2010 30-09-2010 A.G.M.
03-09-2009 Book Closure 25-09-2009 30-09-2009 A.G.M.

