Mapro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509762
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE848M01019
|BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|395.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|8.39
|8.39
|8.39
|Reserves
|18.19
|18.08
|17.97
|Total Shareholders Funds
|26.58
|26.47
|26.36
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|1.00
|0.14
|Total Debt
|0.00
|1.00
|0.14
|Total Liabilities
|26.58
|27.47
|26.50
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.65
|0.65
|0.15
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|1.97
|1.67
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|0.31
|0.30
|0.24
|Loans and Advances
|24.39
|25.36
|27.28
|Total Current Assets
|26.67
|27.33
|27.52
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.62
|0.43
|1.08
|Provisions
|0.11
|0.08
|0.09
|Net Current Assets
|25.94
|26.82
|26.35
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|26.59
|27.47
|26.50
