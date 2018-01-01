JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mapro Industries Ltd

Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug Mapro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mapro Industries Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
OPEN 395.90
CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
Filter:

Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 8.39 8.39 8.39
Reserves 18.19 18.08 17.97
Total Shareholders Funds 26.58 26.47 26.36
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.00 1.00 0.14
Total Debt 0.00 1.00 0.14
Total Liabilities 26.58 27.47 26.50
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.00 0.00 0.00
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.65 0.65 0.15
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 1.97 1.67 0.00
Cash and Bank 0.31 0.30 0.24
Loans and Advances 24.39 25.36 27.28
Total Current Assets 26.67 27.33 27.52
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.62 0.43 1.08
Provisions 0.11 0.08 0.09
Net Current Assets 25.94 26.82 26.35
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 26.59 27.47 26.50
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mapro Industries: