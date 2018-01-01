You are here » Home » » Mapro Industries Ltd
Mapro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509762
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE848M01019
|BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|395.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|0.00
|2.29
|15.83
|Operating Profit
|0.21
|0.20
|0.16
|Other Income
|0.95
|1.12
|0.39
|Interest
|0.01
|0.04
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|0.20
|0.16
|0.16
|Tax
|0.09
|0.05
|0.05
|Profit After Tax
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Share Capital
|8.39
|8.39
|8.39
|Reserves
|18.19
|18.08
|17.97
|Net Worth
|26.58
|26.47
|26.36
|Loans
|0.00
|1.00
|0.14
|Gross Block
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.65
|0.65
|0.15
|Cash
|0.31
|0.30
|0.24
|Debtors
|1.97
|1.67
|0.00
|Net Working Capital
|25.94
|26.82
|26.35
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|8.73
|1.01
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|4.80
|0.69
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
