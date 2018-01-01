JUST IN
Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug Mapro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mapro Industries Ltd
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 0.00 2.29 15.83
Operating Profit 0.21 0.20 0.16
Other Income 0.95 1.12 0.39
Interest 0.01 0.04 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax 0.20 0.16 0.16
Tax 0.09 0.05 0.05
Profit After Tax 0.11 0.11 0.11
 
Share Capital 8.39 8.39 8.39
Reserves 18.19 18.08 17.97
Net Worth 26.58 26.47 26.36
Loans 0.00 1.00 0.14
Gross Block 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.65 0.65 0.15
Cash 0.31 0.30 0.24
Debtors 1.97 1.67 0.00
Net Working Capital 25.94 26.82 26.35
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 8.73 1.01
Net Profit Margin (%) 4.80 0.69
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.13 0.13 0.13
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
