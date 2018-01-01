You are here » Home
Mapro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509762
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE848M01019
|
BSE
10:25 | 25 Aug
|
Mapro Industries Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mapro Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|395.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
|OPEN
|395.90
|CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
Filter:
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.16
|0.14
|0.05
|0.29
|Total Income
|0.29
|0.16
|0.14
|0.05
|0.29
|Expenditure
|0.17
|0.08
|0.11
|0.45
|0.08
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|0.08
|0.04
|-0.40
|0.21
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.12
|0.07
|0.04
|-0.41
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.12
|0.07
|0.04
|-0.41
|0.22
|Tax
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|-0.12
|0.07
|Net Profit
|0.09
|0.05
|0.03
|-0.29
|0.15
|EPS (Rs)
|0.11
|0.06
|0.03
|-0.34
|0.18
Quick Links for Mapro Industries: