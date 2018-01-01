You are here » Home » » Mapro Industries Ltd
Mapro Industries Ltd.
BSE: 509762
Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE848M01019
Filter:
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Current Ratio
|16.69
|12.53
|7.85
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.00
|2.74
|19.42
|Interest Coverage ratio
|44.00
|22.25
|0.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|0.00
|38.86
|1.01
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.00
|25.76
|0.69
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|1.52
|3.07
|0.84
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.88
|2.08
|0.58
