Mapro Industries Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.29
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.37
|0.58
|0.53
|0.59
|Total Income
|0.30
|0.37
|0.58
|0.53
|2.88
|Total Expenditure
|0.19
|0.53
|0.22
|0.83
|2.38
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|-0.16
|0.37
|-0.30
|0.50
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|Gross Profit
|0.11
|-0.17
|0.36
|-0.30
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.11
|-0.17
|0.37
|-0.31
|0.46
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.04
|0.13
|-0.10
|0.14
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.08
|-0.13
|0.24
|-0.21
|0.32
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.08
|-0.13
|0.24
|-0.21
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|8.39
|8.39
|8.39
|8.39
|8.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.00
|0.28
|0.00
|0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.58
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.42
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.26
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.58
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.