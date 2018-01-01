Mapro Industries Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|2.29
|7.88
|1.58
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.88
|0.86
|0.18
|0.07
|Total Income
|0.59
|0.00
|3.15
|8.06
|1.65
|Total Expenditure
|0.36
|0.29
|2.44
|7.97
|1.52
|Operating Profit
|0.23
|-0.29
|0.71
|0.09
|0.13
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.23
|-0.30
|0.67
|0.09
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|PBT
|0.23
|0.58
|0.67
|0.09
|0.11
|Tax
|0.06
|0.19
|0.20
|0.02
|0.03
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.17
|0.39
|0.47
|0.07
|0.08
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.17
|0.39
|0.47
|0.07
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|8.39
|8.39
|8.39
|8.39
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.46
|0.56
|0.09
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.58
|0.41
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.42
|61.80
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.26
|0.26
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.58
|38.20
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.