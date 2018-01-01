Mapro Industries Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|2.29
|15.83
|2.36
|0.49
|Other Income
|0.95
|1.12
|0.39
|0.10
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.95
|3.41
|16.22
|2.46
|0.49
|Total Expenditure
|0.74
|3.21
|16.06
|2.26
|0.47
|Operating Profit
|0.21
|0.20
|0.16
|0.20
|0.02
|Interest
|0.01
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.20
|0.16
|0.16
|0.20
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.02
|PBT
|0.20
|0.15
|0.16
|0.07
|0.00
|Tax
|0.09
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.05
|0.00
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.05
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|8.39
|8.39
|8.39
|6.72
|1.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|18.08
|17.97
|0.70
|-1.12
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|0.07
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.58
|0.41
|0.03
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|69.42
|61.80
|28.47
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.26
|0.26
|0.08
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|30.58
|38.20
|71.53
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.