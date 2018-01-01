JUST IN
Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug Mapro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mapro Industries Ltd
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 2.29 15.83 2.36 0.49
Other Income 0.95 1.12 0.39 0.10 0.00
Total Income 0.95 3.41 16.22 2.46 0.49
Total Expenditure 0.74 3.21 16.06 2.26 0.47
Operating Profit 0.21 0.20 0.16 0.20 0.02
Interest 0.01 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.20 0.16 0.16 0.20 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.13 0.02
PBT 0.20 0.15 0.16 0.07 0.00
Tax 0.09 0.04 0.05 0.02 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.05 0.00
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.05 0.00
Equity Share Capital 8.39 8.39 8.39 6.72 1.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 18.08 17.97 0.70 -1.12
EPS
Basic EPS 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.07 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.58 0.41 0.03
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 69.42 61.80 28.47
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.26 0.26 0.08
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 30.58 38.20 71.53
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
