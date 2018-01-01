You are here » Home » » Mapro Industries Ltd
Mapro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509762
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE848M01019
|BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|395.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|30.58
|30.58
|30.58
|30.58
|30.58
|Total Promoters
|30.58
|30.58
|30.58
|30.58
|30.58
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|69.42
|69.42
|69.42
|69.42
|69.42
|Indian Public
|33.80
|34.15
|34.15
|34.49
|35.51
|Others
|35.62
|35.27
|35.27
|34.93
|33.91
|Total Non Promoter
|69.42
|69.42
|69.42
|69.42
|69.42
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
