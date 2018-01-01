JUST IN
Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug Mapro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mapro Industries Ltd
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 30.58 30.58 30.58 30.58 30.58
Total Promoters 30.58 30.58 30.58 30.58 30.58
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 69.42 69.42 69.42 69.42 69.42
Indian Public 33.80 34.15 34.15 34.49 35.51
Others 35.62 35.27 35.27 34.93 33.91
Total Non Promoter 69.42 69.42 69.42 69.42 69.42
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

