Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug Mapro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mapro Industries Ltd
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Market Capital

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
NTPC 171.00 4.33 187.95 153.30 140997.37
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.21 226.40 189.00 102146.79
Bharti Infra. 338.35 1.33 481.90 305.00 62581.55
DLF 217.35 2.81 273.95 141.00 38776.33
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.56 34.50 26.30 27341.09
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.94 101.75 75.90 21814.21
Adani Transmissi 185.10 1.42 252.00 61.80 20357.48
Oberoi Realty 531.60 1.31 576.70 338.65 18053.14
NBCC 184.75 1.46 291.75 167.30 16627.50
Godrej Propert. 732.90 -1.01 910.00 359.15 15865.82
NLC India 96.90 -0.31 123.00 88.00 14811.84
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 0.52 1059.00 314.90 13471.16
CESC 967.50 -1.46 1188.95 793.00 12825.18
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.71 97.50 59.65 12734.99
Torrent Power 254.35 0.85 306.95 171.50 12224.57
Prestige Estates 304.80 0.08 356.10 148.00 11430.00
Reliance Infra. 430.30 3.31 630.00 390.60 11316.46
Reliance Power 39.10 1.96 65.20 34.65 10968.06
Phoenix Mills 679.10 -2.25 716.50 365.45 10397.02
Adani Power 26.40 3.73 47.75 25.05 10182.32
