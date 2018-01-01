You are here » Home » » Mapro Industries Ltd
Mapro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509762
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE848M01019
|BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|395.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Market Capital
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|52 Wk High
|52 Wk Low
|MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
|NTPC
|171.00
|4.33
|187.95
|153.30
|140997.37
|Power Grid Corpn
|195.25
|0.21
|226.40
|189.00
|102146.79
|Bharti Infra.
|338.35
|1.33
|481.90
|305.00
|62581.55
|DLF
|217.35
|2.81
|273.95
|141.00
|38776.33
|NHPC Ltd
|26.65
|-0.56
|34.50
|26.30
|27341.09
|Tata Power Co.
|80.65
|0.94
|101.75
|75.90
|21814.21
|Adani Transmissi
|185.10
|1.42
|252.00
|61.80
|20357.48
|Oberoi Realty
|531.60
|1.31
|576.70
|338.65
|18053.14
|NBCC
|184.75
|1.46
|291.75
|167.30
|16627.50
|Godrej Propert.
|732.90
|-1.01
|910.00
|359.15
|15865.82
|NLC India
|96.90
|-0.31
|123.00
|88.00
|14811.84
|Dilip Buildcon
|984.95
|0.52
|1059.00
|314.90
|13471.16
|CESC
|967.50
|-1.46
|1188.95
|793.00
|12825.18
|JSW Energy
|77.65
|-1.71
|97.50
|59.65
|12734.99
|Torrent Power
|254.35
|0.85
|306.95
|171.50
|12224.57
|Prestige Estates
|304.80
|0.08
|356.10
|148.00
|11430.00
|Reliance Infra.
|430.30
|3.31
|630.00
|390.60
|11316.46
|Reliance Power
|39.10
|1.96
|65.20
|34.65
|10968.06
|Phoenix Mills
|679.10
|-2.25
|716.50
|365.45
|10397.02
|Adani Power
|26.40
|3.73
|47.75
|25.05
|10182.32
