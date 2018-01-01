JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mapro Industries Ltd

Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug Mapro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mapro Industries Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
OPEN 395.90
CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00

Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Net Profit

Net Profit

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
NTPC 171.00 7.10 4.33 9385.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.40 0.21 7520.15
Bharti Infra. 338.35 4.45 1.33 2705.00
NLC India 96.90 -0.30 -0.31 2368.81
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.15 -0.56 2081.60
Reliance Infra. 430.30 13.80 3.31 1288.41
CESC 967.50 -14.35 -1.46 862.86
GE Shipping Co 354.45 2.30 0.65 601.39
DLF 217.35 5.95 2.81 596.56
Prestige Estates 304.80 0.25 0.08 589.10
Torrent Power 254.35 2.15 0.85 432.36
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 5.10 0.52 360.94
NBCC 184.75 2.65 1.46 351.10
Oberoi Realty 531.60 6.85 1.31 320.65
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.75 0.94 283.45
K E C Intl. 388.75 -13.70 -3.40 281.82
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -1.30 -0.28 269.07
Guj Inds. Power 104.15 1.10 1.07 229.24
NCC 122.80 4.85 4.11 225.50
PNC Infratech 159.85 5.40 3.50 209.69
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mapro Industries: