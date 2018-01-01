You are here » Home » » Mapro Industries Ltd
Mapro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509762
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE848M01019
|BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|395.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Net Sales
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Sales (Rs crore)
|NTPC
|171.00
|7.10
|4.33
|78273.44
|Power Grid Corpn
|195.25
|0.40
|0.21
|25716.54
|Adani Power
|26.40
|0.95
|3.73
|11017.97
|Torrent Power
|254.35
|2.15
|0.85
|9985.26
|Reliance Infra.
|430.30
|13.80
|3.31
|8947.67
|NLC India
|96.90
|-0.30
|-0.31
|8581.51
|NCC
|122.80
|4.85
|4.11
|7892.07
|K E C Intl.
|388.75
|-13.70
|-3.40
|7566.44
|NHPC Ltd
|26.65
|-0.15
|-0.56
|7271.17
|CESC
|967.50
|-14.35
|-1.46
|7220.07
|Tata Power Co.
|80.65
|0.75
|0.94
|7202.25
|NBCC
|184.75
|2.65
|1.46
|6279.39
|JP Associates
|14.70
|0.75
|5.38
|6219.32
|Gammon India
|4.65
|-0.24
|-4.91
|6147.00
|Bharti Infra.
|338.35
|4.45
|1.33
|6084.70
|Simplex Infra
|538.75
|-26.25
|-4.65
|5607.51
|Dilip Buildcon
|984.95
|5.10
|0.52
|5097.62
|Kalpataru Power
|463.75
|-1.30
|-0.28
|4894.06
|Hind.Construct.
|31.25
|0.20
|0.64
|4195.94
|JSW Energy
|77.65
|-1.35
|-1.71
|4040.97
