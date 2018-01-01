JUST IN
Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
25 Aug
01 Jan
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
NTPC 171.00 4.33 111749.82 99355.72 80737.09 208416.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.21 149730.19 135507.97 35884.13 175104.54
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.56 23747.18 20972.72 17350.13 48153.89
Reliance Infra. 430.30 3.31 17686.63 15859.66 183.67 43973.96
Adani Power 26.40 3.73 25486.50 22717.65 68.48 35270.67
JP Associates 14.70 5.38 13969.98 6449.16 1789.30 34738.96
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.94 14674.61 8320.08 920.86 33477.27
DLF 217.35 2.81 582.94 527.72 28.08 24800.84
Reliance Power 39.10 1.96 348.15 314.06 0.00 24224.66
CESC 967.50 -1.46 16102.45 14813.58 187.84 23699.55
JP Power Ven. 6.14 19.22 17670.65 15852.80 157.63 22328.70
NLC India 96.90 -0.31 10860.83 9625.03 5114.66 19790.63
Torrent Power 254.35 0.85 18488.14 16598.47 322.98 17384.33
Bharti Infra. 338.35 1.33 13597.30 5791.40 58.50 17140.50
Jaypee Infratec. 9.59 -3.62 9712.01 9522.19 619.75 13832.78
Rattanindia Pow. 5.66 -1.91 8018.70 7415.36 737.18 13523.79
H D I L 41.40 -2.13 132.17 116.22 0.00 13305.56
IRB InvIT Fund 83.00 -0.20 14738.23 12989.49 4.13 13227.78
S C I 63.55 -0.24 15945.61 11410.68 27.33 12445.79
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.71 5904.80 5189.86 474.85 11873.86
