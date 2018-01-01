You are here » Home
Mapro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509762
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE848M01019
|
BSE
10:25 | 25 Aug
|
Mapro Industries Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mapro Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|395.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
|OPEN
|395.90
|CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|NCC
|122.80
|4.11
|-3.15
|3.63
|1.78
|36.22
|55.94
|23.92
|Sadbhav Engg.
|386.75
|1.71
|-1.91
|-3.48
|5.24
|31.21
|38.77
|5.77
|Sadbhav Infra.
|130.50
|0.54
|-1.73
|-4.40
|-8.55
|31.82
|37.30
|(-)
|KNR Construct.
|294.35
|-0.22
|-2.55
|-9.94
|7.09
|46.66
|62.00
|220.22
|PNC Infratech
|159.85
|3.50
|-1.48
|-7.87
|-13.87
|18.94
|56.03
|(-)
|Gayatri Projects
|206.20
|2.41
|-2.14
|-1.93
|2.02
|21.34
|58.87
|560.90
|JP Associates
|14.70
|5.38
|-13.78
|-17.65
|-18.11
|-32.88
|-1.67
|-48.78
|Hind.Construct.
|31.25
|0.64
|-6.30
|-13.31
|-14.38
|-14.27
|-18.51
|-10.20
|ITD Cem
|167.95
|-0.18
|-5.88
|-11.63
|-17.02
|-0.97
|10.53
|123.25
|Simplex Infra
|538.75
|-4.65
|-5.21
|-6.39
|-4.58
|15.03
|95.13
|13.06
|Welspun Enterp
|159.80
|3.06
|-4.54
|-2.47
|7.07
|12.85
|136.22
|393.21
|Mahindra Life.
|447.20
|3.69
|-1.12
|-4.74
|-0.49
|2.77
|28.27
|-4.39
|JMC Projects
|562.20
|1.79
|-0.64
|-3.43
|-9.05
|34.93
|158.66
|215.45
|Indian Hume Pipe
|368.25
|0.00
|-7.79
|-6.93
|-13.93
|-34.84
|-6.85
|160.71
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|267.05
|-1.11
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|PSP Projects
|463.85
|-0.26
|-7.53
|-10.63
|-8.78
|29.33
|(-)
|(-)
|Bharat Road
|178.75
|0.39
|1.30
|0.42
|-8.68
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Man Infra
|54.60
|0.92
|2.44
|-11.36
|-10.78
|-22.00
|43.31
|26.98
|Ramky Infra
|191.90
|-0.34
|-9.10
|-1.11
|-15.35
|92.09
|131.76
|352.59
|Patel Engg.
|65.65
|0.00
|-4.23
|-11.22
|-17.99
|-13.22
|-11.64
|-27.86
Quick Links for Mapro Industries: