JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mapro Industries Ltd

Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug Mapro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mapro Industries Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
OPEN 395.90
CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00

Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
B.L.Kashyap 38.60 1.45 831.44 242.60 9.69 1.15 33.57
Nila Infrastruct 19.65 2.08 774.01 53.89 5.88 0.69 28.48
Elpro Intl. 43.45 -1.59 736.48 21.03 4.06 0.16 271.56
Parsvnath Devl. 15.75 -4.83 685.41 73.20 3.33 0.00 -
Ganesh Housing 135.35 0.59 666.33 124.12 12.19 10.13 13.36
SKIL Infrastr 29.85 -1.97 646.46 95.28 -5.68 0.00 -
Vascon Engineers 36.10 4.94 628.65 180.56 8.39 0.46 78.48
RPP Infra Proj. 263.40 3.42 595.28 117.59 6.54 5.91 44.57
Punj Lloyd 17.50 -0.28 587.30 2398.67 -498.00 0.00 -
GPT Infraproject 178.90 3.86 520.42 113.42 6.75 3.91 45.75
CHD Developers 15.75 -0.32 202.54 29.75 1.13 0.33 47.73
C C C L 4.48 -1.75 178.53 108.21 -18.33 0.00 -
Madhucon Proj. 24.05 0.42 177.49 114.47 1.46 1.97 12.21
Coromandel Engg. 50.80 0.69 168.81 6.91 -2.24 0.00 -
Max Heights 99.20 -2.27 154.85 6.67 -0.11 0.52 190.77
Pratibha Inds. 5.97 -0.50 142.44 216.08 -756.07 0.00 -
C & C Constrn. 52.30 -4.82 133.10 270.78 10.18 33.53 1.56
ARSS Infra 44.15 4.50 100.40 91.05 -6.08 0.00 -
SAB Industries 64.05 0.00 97.29 7.03 -0.24 0.00 -
MBL Infrast 21.55 -4.01 89.32 56.75 -17.62 2.91 7.41

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mapro Industries: