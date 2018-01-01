You are here » Home » » Mapro Industries Ltd
Mapro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509762
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE848M01019
|BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mapro Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|395.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|B.L.Kashyap
|38.60
|1.45
|831.44
|242.60
|9.69
|1.15
|33.57
|Nila Infrastruct
|19.65
|2.08
|774.01
|53.89
|5.88
|0.69
|28.48
|Elpro Intl.
|43.45
|-1.59
|736.48
|21.03
|4.06
|0.16
|271.56
|Parsvnath Devl.
|15.75
|-4.83
|685.41
|73.20
|3.33
|0.00
|-
|Ganesh Housing
|135.35
|0.59
|666.33
|124.12
|12.19
|10.13
|13.36
|SKIL Infrastr
|29.85
|-1.97
|646.46
|95.28
|-5.68
|0.00
|-
|Vascon Engineers
|36.10
|4.94
|628.65
|180.56
|8.39
|0.46
|78.48
|RPP Infra Proj.
|263.40
|3.42
|595.28
|117.59
|6.54
|5.91
|44.57
|Punj Lloyd
|17.50
|-0.28
|587.30
|2398.67
|-498.00
|0.00
|-
|GPT Infraproject
|178.90
|3.86
|520.42
|113.42
|6.75
|3.91
|45.75
|CHD Developers
|15.75
|-0.32
|202.54
|29.75
|1.13
|0.33
|47.73
|C C C L
|4.48
|-1.75
|178.53
|108.21
|-18.33
|0.00
|-
|Madhucon Proj.
|24.05
|0.42
|177.49
|114.47
|1.46
|1.97
|12.21
|Coromandel Engg.
|50.80
|0.69
|168.81
|6.91
|-2.24
|0.00
|-
|Max Heights
|99.20
|-2.27
|154.85
|6.67
|-0.11
|0.52
|190.77
|Pratibha Inds.
|5.97
|-0.50
|142.44
|216.08
|-756.07
|0.00
|-
|C & C Constrn.
|52.30
|-4.82
|133.10
|270.78
|10.18
|33.53
|1.56
|ARSS Infra
|44.15
|4.50
|100.40
|91.05
|-6.08
|0.00
|-
|SAB Industries
|64.05
|0.00
|97.29
|7.03
|-0.24
|0.00
|-
|MBL Infrast
|21.55
|-4.01
|89.32
|56.75
|-17.62
|2.91
|7.41
